Want to be in Roadies? All that you need to know before you go for the audition

Last week, I got a chance to experience the Roadies Xtreme audition firsthand. While growing up, all of us have had the desire to be chosen as a roadie, who could travel around on those hot wheels and attempt some daredevil stunts to win the title. Though powerful cars have replaced the bikes, and new gang leaders have taken charge in place of Raghu Ram-Rajiv Lakshman, the craze for the show still remains the same. And the proof of that was when I witnessed thousands of people gathered in a Pune ground, early in the morning to audition for the upcoming season of Roadies

It’s definitely a strange feeling being around young people who are so enthusiastic and passionate about the show. So let me swiftly take you through to what exactly happens on the ground, to help you prepare better for the audition. To start with, while we have seen and heard tales of people camping on the grounds for hours before the gates are open, it’s not really needed. As one of the contestants told us, “When the gates are opened, everyone just rushes inside. We approach the registration next, in a line, so no one knows who came first (smiles).”

The contestants are given a registration number, which they have to stick on their chest for the entire duration of the audition. It basically becomes their identity. They are also given a form to fill, which tests their personality. The form has some quirky questions ranging from ‘what’s your deepest, darkest secrets’ and ‘have you ever faced physical or sexual abuse’ to ‘if a girl is going out at night, is she asking for trouble?’ and ‘have you ever cheated or being cheated upon’. The set of questions basically tests the real personality and psychology of the contestants.

The day is further divided into group discussion round and some live ground activities. Ex-Roadies take charge to keep the crowd entertained and interact with the contestants. Over selfies, some quick tips are also shared. They also get the crowd to jam and perform, keeping the mood quite active.

On the other hand, in a small room, 15 contestants are pushed in for the group discussion (GD). The one that I was lucky to attend had the moderator asking the group to discuss the burning issue of Padmavati. And soon, as if a massacre happened, 15 people at the top of their voices started talking. After a 10 minute long loud and hilarious ‘discussion’, what followed was super entertaining. The moderator got all the contestants to share why they deserve to be in the show. Most of them came with the same boring answers- “I want to prove myself”, “Roadies mera junoon hai (It is my passion), “Because I am very entertaining” and so on. Hats off to the moderator to keep a straight face while everyone spoke, making no sense at all.

We managed to catch up with one of the directors of the show Debbie, who shared what exactly do they look for during the auditions. Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com, she shared, “We are not looking for any specific quality but a mix of everything. To be a Roadie, you have to be zealous and adventurous and being a reality show, yes, entertainment and drama are also important. But overall the never say die attitude is a must. We know it’s a short time to judge but then we have to interact with so many contestants. The one who manages to stand out gets a chance to be on the show.”

The selected contestants in the GD rounds are called for the personal interview rounds, where the gang leaders grill them, as televised on MTV. Once on stage, it is your passion and determination that can take you ahead. If you are planning to audition in the coming three venues, here’s a do’s and don’ts list for you guys.

Do’s

Be yourself! Also, confidence is the key.

Be on time as you will get an early slot in the GDs. Though you don’t need to rush as they take in everyone present on the grounds.

Prepare an act so that you can confidently impress the crew whenever needed.

Bring along a friend or a book, as the waiting time can be long.

Dress smart and wear comfortable clothes. Bare chest and cleavage shows won’t take you ahead.

Don’ts

Try to be funny or weird in your forms to get attention. They would know!

Shout at GDs, it won’t help. Rather leave a mark with your words and actions.

Play smart with the moderators. And NO tears, please!

Bribe the crew members, you will be straight out of the venue.

Lie at all, over anything!

Roadies Xtreme will hit the screens early next year. The show will see Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa Raftaar as gang leaders, while Rannvijay Singh will be seen in a very different and powerful avatar.

