Want Sunil Grover to join Drama Company soon, he came to wish us on first day of shoot: Krushna Abhishek

As the speculation around actor Sunil Grover joining The Drama Company continues, the show’s leading star Krushna Abhishek says that the team is waiting for the comedian to start shooting with them. There have been reports that Sunil, who was last seen on The Kapil Sharma Show, would join The Drama Company as a guest artiste. When asked about it at the show’s launch, Krushna told reporters, “We also want Sunil to join us soon. But only Preeti and Niti Simoes (the show’s creatives) can tell you about it in detail. Sunil is very talented and he came to visit us on the first day of the shoot. He wished us lots of luck.” This will be the first time that Krushna and Sunil would work together and it will be interesting for the viewers to see the pair after having watched Sunil and Kapil entertain them together on one stage.

The Drama Company also stars Bollywood veteran Mithun Chakraborty, Ali Asgar, Sudesh Lehri, Sanket Bhosle and Sugandha Mishra. Mithun, whose television outings so far were restricted to being the judge of dance reality shows, will don the role of the master of a theatre group on The Drama Company.

When Mithun was asked about competition with the Kapil Sharma Show, he said, “We will always be asked about comparisons between the two shows but I feel people should not compare. Frankly, if you ask me I will say that these are all talented kids and Kapil is one of the most talented artistes we have in the country.

His show is huge. If we can be like him even a bit, it will be a big thing for us.” The Drama Company goes on air on July 16.

