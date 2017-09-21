Wait for The Kapil Sharma Show gets longer, Kapil to return with his laughter dose next year

Kapil Sharma will soon start the promotions of his film Firangi. Kapil Sharma will soon start the promotions of his film Firangi.

For all those who are eagerly waiting for Kapil Sharma’s show to make a comeback on television, the wait seems to have got longer. As reported earlier, The Kapil Sharma Show might not go on air anytime soon as the actor-comedian has been advised to stay away from stress for a while now. According to a close friend of Kapil, he has been doing much better after returning from the ayurvedic treatment centre in Bengaluru but the comedian is not fit enough to resume the shoot of his comedy show from next month. Also, the comedian, for now, has overcome his problem of alcoholism.

Divulging details about The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil’s friend told DNA, “The show will return only when Kapil has fully recovered. Kapil has realised health is the most important thing in life. As for the show, it is very dear to him and it isn’t going anywhere.” His friend also said that the comedian has finally realised the worth of health and has started taking it seriously now. Earlier in an interview, it was Kapil only who said, “I have been working for the last 10 years without a break and I needed medical help to combat anxiety, blood pressure and sugar problems and correct an unbalanced diet. I thought it was best to take a break before another problem that I couldn’t control cropped up.”

Kapil had to complete his medical course in Bengaluru in 40 days, but he requested to leave in just 12 days as he has his movie Firangi releasing in November this year. “He needed to return to Mumbai to complete his film Firangi and start promoting and marketing it for its November release,” said Kapil’s friend clarifying his early return from the medical centre.

Also, Kapil’s friend revealed that Kapil who was said to be dealing with alcoholism has overcome it entirely. “Kapil is feeling much better. I can sense the changes in him. He had been pushing himself too far during the last few years. His mind and body gave warning signals. He wasn’t taking these warnings seriously. Now, finally, God planned this break for him. And it has done him a world of good. Kapil has stopped drinking completely, at least, for now.”

This comes as both good and bad news for Kapil’s fan club which includes legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

