Waaris actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi gets hitched to supermodel Alesia Raut

Waaris actor Siddhaanth got hitched to his long-time girlfriend Alesia in a star-studded wedding on Friday. Waaris actor Siddhaanth got hitched to his long-time girlfriend Alesia in a star-studded wedding on Friday.

It is wedding season in tinsel town and the latest celebrities to walk down the aisle are actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi and supermodel Alesia Raut. Waaris actor Siddhaanth got hitched to his long-time girlfriend Alesia in a star-studded wedding on Friday. The wedding also saw the presence of some big names from the fashion industry.

Siddhaanth Surryavanshi and Alesia Raut started dating each other months back after a common friend played cupid between them. The duo got engaged on April 21 this year. Alesia has shared some beautiful pictures from their wedding on Instagram with the most lovable message for her husband that read, “You are my today & all of my tomorrow .. Today is the day where 2 souls become one ..I may not have best of everything but I promise to make best of everything .. ”

Siddhaanth’s message for his wife Alesia on their engagement was beyond words. Sharing a beautiful picture with Alesia, Siddhaanth wrote, “All my pursuits of companionship & love ended the moment u held my hand with that beautiful warm smile.. You truly are a blessing from my AngelMom & God.. You embraced my flaws & made them look like medals. With you by my side, I feel complete & i am prepared to face all that life has to offer with confidence.. Here is to experiencing a great life with you, I am glad to be the man by your side…” To add to the sweetness of their relationship, the two call each other their “twin soul”.

Take a look at their wedding pictures here:

Alesia has a 6-year-old son, Mark, from her last marriage to a Russian Economist, Alexander Yanovskiy while Siddhanth too has a 12-year-old daughter Diza from his first wife. However, the couple’s first marriages did not last long and destiny brought them together.

We wish them a very happy married life.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd