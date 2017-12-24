VJ Gaelyn Mendonca to get married; see inside photos as her besties Neha Dhupia, Rannvijay Singha celebrate

Neha Dhupia shared a few clicks from a pre-wedding function of VJ Gaelyn. Neha Dhupia shared a few clicks from a pre-wedding function of VJ Gaelyn.

The wedding season seems to be an elongated celebration this year. While we have already seen a number of photos and video from some big weddings that took place this year, both in television and film industry, here’s another one taking place. After Bharti Singh, Aashka Goradia, Anushka Sharma and more, MTV VJ Gaelyn Mendonca is also set to tie the knot and her besties Neha Dhupia, Rannvijay Singha, Ayushmann Khurrana are all in attendance.

Neha Dhupia shared a few clicks from a pre-wedding function of VJ Gaelyn. Along with the click where we saw Rannvijay, Ayushmann with wife Tahira Kashyap, Neha wrote, “Only endless love for you our beautiful bride … @Ga3lyn here’s to brand new beginnings and staying crazy forever 💕💕💕.”

Rannvijay too shared a click with his co-host for a MTV’s show and wrote, “So happy for our @vjgaelyn ,you are the best and you deserve the best and @shuhboy is the best!” In the clicks all are dressed in their best Indian outfits and seem to be enjoying this wedding to the fullest.

See inside photos from VJ Gaelyn Mendonca’s pre-wedding function:

Neha Dhupia, Rannvijay Singha also shared videos from this wedding sangeet function on their Insta stories. Not only the guests but the bride was also seen performing to dance numbers. VJ Gaelyn can be seen dancing on “Aankh Mare” and “Tan Tana Tan”.

We will keep you posted with more information on the same.

