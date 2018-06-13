Vivek Dahiya: Divyanka and I don’t need to prove our love to anyone

Vivek Dahiya faced flak from trolls after they accused him of being in a fake relationship as he doesn’t like his wife and popular star Divyanka Tripathi’s pictures on Instagram. Vivek Dahiya faced flak from trolls after they accused him of being in a fake relationship as he doesn’t like his wife and popular star Divyanka Tripathi’s pictures on Instagram.

Bringing back the horror genre on television, Ekta Kapoor has launched finite weekend series Qayamat Ki Raat on Star Plus. Starring Vivek Dahiya and Karishma Tanna in the lead roles, the show promises to give the audience a spine-chilling tale of a monster, who lusts for power and immortality. In an exclusive conversation with Indianexpress.com, Vivek spoke about his show, career aspirations and wife Divyanka Tripathi.

Vivek started off by sharing his reasons for taking up Qayamat Ki Raat. He said, “I really liked the story, and it gives me the opportunity to play a fun-loving guy, who is very similar to me in real life. He has recently come back from the US and has a very chilled out and laid-back attitude. But at the same time, he really values his family and culture. Also, it was Balaji and Star Plus, with whom I have had a great association. So, after playing so many intense roles, I was finally getting to do things I have been craving to for a long time. And if these reasons are not enough, well, it’s a very eerie and spooky show, something that is not there on TV currently.”

A lot has been said about supernatural shows with some even terming them regressive. The actor’s last project Kavach was also on the same lines, and when asked about his take on ‘these kind of shows’, he said, “I have always been an avid watcher of supernatural or fantasy series. See, it’s not about the one-liner but effectively about how you present the story to the audience. And the makers and the entire cast are leaving no stone unturned to give the audience a real visual delight, something that will entertain and keep them hooked.”

Having started his career with Veera in 2014, the actor has had few but good shows to his credit. Talking about being competitive and ambitious, Vivek said, “Out of 10, I would say I am about 8.5 when it comes to being ambitious. As an actor, I really want to do a lot but then I don’t want to get into the space where I restrict myself over choices. It’s not like I will only do leads or specific kind of roles or work with this star cast etc. For me, my goal is to continue doing diversified roles, and something that’s challenging with a lot of scope to perform.”

Recently, Vivek faced flak from trolls after they accused him of being in a fake relationship as he doesn’t like his wife and popular star Divyanka Tripathi’s pictures on Instagram. “Me and my partner, we live in a very real kind of space. It’s really stupid when people judge our relationship based on our activity on social media. We are very secure as partners, and Divyanka is really happy with me and so am I with her. We don’t need to prove it to the world by liking pictures. We know what our real world is, and we are quite content in each other’s company,” he shared with a smile.

Also, when you are married to someone so popular, there’s always a fear of insecurity and ego clashes, but Vivek maintained that their marriage is stronger than such emotions. He remarked, “It’s all about understanding, equation and the respect. We treat each other as equals. Problems only arise when a partner starts to believe or take themselves as popular stars. See, it’s not about what the world says but how your partner treats you. As long as you two keep each other at the same pedestal and respect each other, the journey is very smooth. The day arrogance seeps in, that’s the end of a relationship or marriage.”

Qayamat Ki Raat also stars Nirbhay Wadhwa, Dipika Kakar, Deepa, Abhinav Kohli, Papia Sengupta and Sumit Bharadwaj. The show will air on weekends, starting June 23 at 7 pm on Star Plus.

