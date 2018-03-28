Vishal Aditya Singh on dating Chandrakanta co-star Madhurima Tuli: It is a clear case of opposites attract

Vishal Aditya Singh and his Chandrakanta co-star Madhurima Tuli want to take their relationship slowly and want to know each other more. Vishal Aditya Singh and his Chandrakanta co-star Madhurima Tuli want to take their relationship slowly and want to know each other more.

The sets of Chandrakanta-Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha recently witnessed a young romance between the lead actors Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli. The couple wants to take their relationship slowly and want to know each other more. While Vishal had been mum over the news leak of their affair, he finally decided to open up exclusively to indianexpress.com.

At the start of our conversation, Vishal said that he is completely surprised by the sudden media attention. “I am so much in demand suddenly, and it’s really strange for I know it will die down soon. To be honest I have never spoken about my personal life and I wouldn’t like to discuss it too much.”

With a smile, he further shared with us, “See, I don’t really understand the concept of dating. I come from a small town in Bihar and I have never got the opportunity to propose a girl, so all this is a new world to me. As for Madhurima, after shooting together for a few months, we realised we have a bond and that’s when we decided to spend more time together. I respect women and emotions and so I don’t want to blow trumpets. We know what’s happening between us and we would like our privacy.”

The couple has been together for a while now but have no plans to think about marriage. Laughing out loud, Vishal quipped, “We are just getting to know each other and that’s how we would like to take it ahead. Let us enjoy our time, it’s too soon to even think about marriage and all.”

While Vishal and Madhurima come from similar region and have the same family values, they are completely different people. “We may have had similar upbringing but we are poles apart. In our case, it was completely ‘opposites attract’ and that’s what got us together it seems.” When asked to mention the qualities that he liked in her, the young actor quipped, “I think when love happens, you don’t count and pick on qualities. You don’t see compatibility for you accept the person as they are. So I can’t define it in words but we both are exploring each other’s various sides.”

Talking about the success of Chandrakanta, the actor said, “I am really proud of the way people have accepted our show and it has been constantly doing well for a year now. There are a lot of people who put down supernatural shows but let me tell you, it takes a lot to make it. It also demands a lot of energy from actors and requires you to have a certain kind of persona, and not to forget an impeccable command over the language. It’s easy to criticize but there aren’t a lot of actors who can actually pull these off with full conviction.

Lastly, he shared that he has had a wonderful journey from a small town guy to playing the lead in a popular show. “It has been a fun ride. I have always given importance to my life, and in return it has surprised me always. I enjoy taking up challenges and facing things that I fear, and it has been one roller coaster life for me. I wouldn’t say it has been tough as everyone has their own share of struggles but I believe with determination and hard work you can do anything in life. I really believe in the saying that, “Burai ki ek fitrat hai ke woh haar nahi maanti and acchai ki ek fitrat hai ke who burai ke saamne nahi harti (Hard times never end but goodness never lets it win over you).

Chandrakanta airs at 8 pm, Saturday and Sunday, on Colors.

