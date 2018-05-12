Vir Das on ABC series Whiskey Cavalier: I’m looking forward to saving the world

Vir Das will feature in ABC’s dramedy Whiskey Cavalier. Vir Das will feature in ABC’s dramedy Whiskey Cavalier.

Comedian Vir Das has been signed on by ABC for a new hour-long weekly dramedy series Whiskey Cavalier, produced by Warner Brothers. He feels it’s an exciting time to bring Indian voices to American television. Whiskey Cavalier is an hour-long high octane action dramedy following the tough but tender FBI agent who has a code name of Whiskey Cavalier. Vir will be seen essaying one of the main agents in the FBI named Jai Datta, a statement said.

This marks his second venture into American television series space after Theory was announced last year for another network.

On his new show, Vir said, “I had such a good time shooting the pilot. It’s an exciting time to bring Indian voices to American television. This is a comedy team and a cast that is the right mix of laughs and action. I’m looking forward to saving the world with some hilarious people. It was something that the universe sent my way while I was on tour in the US. I ended up meeting the team and we found this character together.”

Vir Das has already cemented his place in the international entertainment industry. He became the first Indian to have a comedy special on Netflix – Abroad Understanding. He was also conferred with a doctorate from Knox in Galesburg, Illinois for his achievements in the world of performing arts. Talking about the honour, Vir said in a statement, “Knox was this wonderful place that catered to kids like me who couldn’t otherwise afford to study in the US. That’s what Knox did for me. It’s a cool full circle moment in life. And an honorary doctorate is fun. The wife is already calling me ‘Honorary Dr Das’”.

(With IANS inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd