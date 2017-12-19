Vindu Dara Singh, Hiten Tejwani, Lopamudra Raut and Raju Srivastav join Bandgi Kalra in Entertainment Ki Raat, see photos

Bigg Boss ex-contestants grace Entertainment Ki Raat. Bigg Boss ex-contestants grace Entertainment Ki Raat.

Seems like it’s not just the audience but also the team of Entertainment Ki Raat that are fans of Bigg Boss. The comedy show will see a Bigg Boss special episode wherein ex-contestants will be seen tickling the funny bones of the audience. As already reported by us, Bandgi Kalra was shooting for the series and here we have names of the entire cast. Recently evicted Hiten Tejwani, season three winner Vindu Dara Singh and ex-contestants Lopamudra Raut and Raju Srivastav will join forces for a hilarious night.

Shared a source with us, “The stage of Entertainment Ki Raat will be changed into the set of Bigg Boss. While these contestants will be present, the other teammates too would take up the avatar of other housemates from various seasons. It was one of the craziest shoots, and the entire team was left rolling on the floor laughing. They were all pulling each other’s legs and it was a super fun time.”

Check more pictures:

Talking exclusively to indianexpress.com, Vindu said, “It was a reunion for us and we all shared our experiences with each other. Being an ardent watcher of Bigg Boss, it was lovely to catch up with Bandgi and Hiten and I got them to spill a lot of secrets I wanted to know (laughs). The audience should watch our act as it’s going to be a super entertaining and fun episode. We actually relived our Bigg Boss days and it was truly an exciting time.”

Catch this special episode this Sunday, 10 pm on Colors. Entertainment Ki Raat sees popular stars like Ravi Dubey, Asha Negi, Dipika Kakar, Karan Wahi, Aditya Narayan, Raghu Ram, Malishka and Balraj among others performing on stage.

