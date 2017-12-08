Vikrant Massey on his desire as an actor: Want critical acclaim from my fans

Vikrant Massey is considered as one of the most bankable actors. Vikrant Massey is considered as one of the most bankable actors.

Vikrant Massey has had a journey worth telling his grandchildren. Step by step, he moved up on the ladders of his career and now has reached great heights. But the humility stays intact as he shares how he still has a long way to go. After ruling over television and cinema, the actor is currently part of a web series called Rise. In the show, his character Shrey goes on an adventurous road trip after getting laid off his job suddenly. The four-part series follows his struggles and how in his journey, he finds his life again. When asked about his mantra to rise back from lows, Vikrant, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “There’s no mantra as such as I feel if there’s something that’s in your mind and you want to do it, it’s worth taking all the risk. Success or failure comes at a later stage. So, I don’t know how would I react as it would completely depend on what I am going through then.”

Stating that he is as much a traveler as his character, the young actor said, “I think I travel a lot and luckily for us, our work also gives us a chance to go around the world. Traveling is not just a pleasure but it also gets you to meet so many people, experience new things in life and in return expand your horizon so much.”

The 30-year-old actor interestingly has always stood out in all his works. We asked him if it’s a conscious decision on his part to take different projects or is he lucky to be offered such strong roles. “It’s been a mix of both. It started off with me showing constraint on choosing projects and now people have realised that content is what matters to me. I don’t like repeating things and look out for work that could challenge me. Now I have had people who have written roles for me, and that brings me a lot of joy. It is only content that excites me and I like taking up roles that are relatable and leaves an impact,” Vikrant replied with a smile.

Also, Vikrant has majorly been part of multi-starrer projects. When asked if he is not apprehensive about losing himself among so many actors, he shared, “I am absolutely game for multi-starrer projects. I actually feel fortunate that I get to work with these guys. And I have been lucky that I get my own space so there’s no reason to complain. I don’t hover over the thought of only playing a protagonist. Also, I feel that if there are other good actors with you, it will only enhance your performance. So, I completely enjoy collaborating with people as it helps me become a better actor.”

After doing films like A Death in the Gunj and Lipstick Under My Burkha, Vikrant, today is considered one of the most bankable actors. We asked him to name the project that made him feels he has arrived. Laughingly, he said, “I don’t think I have arrived yet. I am still flapping my wings and struggling and there’s time to make a landing. I can’t really choose one, for I feel one projects lead to another. If I hadn’t done Balika Vadhu, I wouldn’t have bagged Lootera. And after I did that, people started recognizing me. So, for me, all my work is equally important.”

While Vikrant maintained that he is not cut for reality shows, we asked him to choose between critical acclaim and popularity among fans, the young star said, “I think critical acclaim from my fans. If you do a brilliant work and if the audience don’t like it, what’s the point. There has to be a perfect balance.”

