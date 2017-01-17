Vikram Bhatt’s Fifty Shades Of Grey-inspired web series is NSFW. Watch trailer

Bollywood filmmaker’s new web series titled Maaya is inspired from Hollywood film Fifty Shades Of Grey and stars Shama Sikander, Vipul Gupta, Aradhya Taing and Parina Chopra. Bollywood filmmaker’s new web series titled Maaya is inspired from Hollywood film Fifty Shades Of Grey and stars Shama Sikander, Vipul Gupta, Aradhya Taing and Parina Chopra.

The world is divided into two halves. One which loves Fifty Shades Of Grey, and the other part, which thinks it is all about eroticism and soft-porn. But Vikram Bhatt doesn’t care whichever side you fall into. The Bollywood filmmaker, known for his bold thrillers, is set to mark his web series debut with a desi version of Fifty Shades Of Grey, titled ‘Maaya.’ And it’s first trailer is a complete mirror-image of the original story and its Hollywood film, which was released in 2015.

Television actor Shama Sikander is making a comeback to acting after a hiatus with the new web series, which is all about BDSM and an adult content. We know the fate that Fifty Shades Of Grey faced in the hands of the CBFC. It was completely banned from releasing on Indian theaters leaving the fans of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele disappointed. But looks like Vikram Bhatt is set to quench the desire of fans back home, to a certain limit with his web series.

While Shama plays Ana, actor Vipul Gupta is in the shoes of Christian Grey. But there is a twist. Unlike the original series, written by EL James, Ana (named Maaya this time) is married, and also suffering from retrograde amnesia, which makes her forget her secret desires and adventures. When her husband, played by Veer Aryan finds out about Maaya’s infidelity, thus begins a saga of vengeance and double-crossing.

Vikram Bhatt was asked if Shama was sceptical about doing the web series. He said, “Shama did have a couple of anxiety attacks, but I told her I am not making some soft porn. My point is it to show it aesthetically.”

Shama had also spoken to indianexpress.com about the web series. “Maaya is a very intense adult love story. It is about loving somebody and figuring out how to love your own self. It is about various characters in one person. There are various personalities within us, some our close friends know about, some our family knows and there is always that part which only we know about and no one else.”

Maaya has been shot on a very large scale and includes six songs. The series also stars Aradhya Taing and Parina Chopra. It will release on YouTube on Bhatt’s birthday, January 27.

