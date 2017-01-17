Latest News

Vikram Bhatt’s Fifty Shades Of Grey-inspired web series is NSFW. Watch trailer

Television actor Shama Sikander is making her acting comeback with web series Maaya, which has been directed by Vikram Bhatt and also stars Vipul Gupta, Veer Aryan, Aradhya Taing and Parina Chopra.

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi | Published:January 17, 2017 5:47 pm
vikram bhatt web series, maaya fifty shades of grey, vikram bhatt fifty shades of grey, fifty shades of grey indian version, fifty shades of grey web series, fifty shades of grey shama sikander, fifty shades of grey vikram shama, vikram bhatt maaya, maaya fifty shades of grey web series, fifty shades of grey maaya, shama sikander maaya, vikram shama maaya, maaya shama fifty shades of grey, vikram bhatt shama sikander, shama sikander web series, fifty shades of grey india, fifty shades of grey inspired, fifty shades of grey film india, web series vikram bhatt, shama sikander vikram bhatt, vikram bhatt sex web series, shama sikander news, vipul gupta web series, shama sikader vipul gupta, vikram bhatt bold web series, vikram bhatt adult film, fifty shades of grey, indian fifty shades of grey, web series india, new web series, indian express, indian express news Bollywood filmmaker’s new web series titled Maaya is inspired from Hollywood film Fifty Shades Of Grey and stars Shama Sikander, Vipul Gupta, Aradhya Taing and Parina Chopra.

The world is divided into two halves. One which loves Fifty Shades Of Grey, and the other part, which thinks it is all about eroticism and soft-porn. But Vikram Bhatt doesn’t care whichever side you fall into. The Bollywood filmmaker, known for his bold thrillers, is set to mark his web series debut with a desi version of Fifty Shades Of Grey, titled ‘Maaya.’ And it’s first trailer is a complete mirror-image of the original story and its Hollywood film, which was released in 2015.

Also read | Maaya is not soft porn: Vikram Bhatt

Television actor Shama Sikander is making a comeback to acting after a hiatus with the new web series, which is all about BDSM and an adult content. We know the fate that Fifty Shades Of Grey faced in the hands of the CBFC. It was completely banned from releasing on Indian theaters leaving the fans of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele disappointed. But looks like Vikram Bhatt is set to quench the desire of fans back home, to a certain limit with his web series.

vikram bhatt web series, maaya fifty shades of grey, vikram bhatt fifty shades of grey, fifty shades of grey indian version, fifty shades of grey web series, fifty shades of grey shama sikander, fifty shades of grey vikram shama, vikram bhatt maaya, maaya fifty shades of grey web series, fifty shades of grey maaya, shama sikander maaya, vikram shama maaya, maaya shama fifty shades of grey, vikram bhatt shama sikander, shama sikander web series, fifty shades of grey india, fifty shades of grey inspired, fifty shades of grey film india, web series vikram bhatt, shama sikander vikram bhatt, vikram bhatt sex web series, shama sikander news, vipul gupta web series, shama sikader vipul gupta, vikram bhatt bold web series, vikram bhatt adult film, fifty shades of grey, indian fifty shades of grey, web series india, new web series, indian express, indian express news

While Shama plays Ana, actor Vipul Gupta is in the shoes of Christian Grey. But there is a twist. Unlike the original series, written by EL James, Ana (named Maaya this time) is married, and also suffering from retrograde amnesia, which makes her forget her secret desires and adventures. When her husband, played by Veer Aryan finds out about Maaya’s infidelity, thus begins a saga of vengeance and double-crossing.

Watch | Maaya – Official Trailer | A Web Series By Vikram Bhatt

 

Vikram Bhatt was asked if Shama was sceptical about doing the web series. He said, “Shama did have a couple of anxiety attacks, but I told her I am not making some soft porn. My point is it to show it aesthetically.”

 

Shama had also spoken to indianexpress.com about the web series. “Maaya is a very intense adult love story. It is about loving somebody and figuring out how to love your own self. It is about various characters in one person. There are various personalities within us, some our close friends know about, some our family knows and there is always that part which only we know about and no one else.”

Also read | Every woman wants a good sexual and emotional life: Shama Sikander

Maaya has been shot on a very large scale and includes six songs. The series also stars Aradhya Taing and Parina Chopra. It will release on YouTube on Bhatt’s birthday, January 27.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 17: Latest News