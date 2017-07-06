Vikkas Manaktala on winning his Zee Gold Award for Ghulaam: Sabbatical from TV humbled me down

Vikkas Manaktala rose to fame with Left Right Left, and then took a sabbatical from TV. Vikkas Manaktala rose to fame with Left Right Left, and then took a sabbatical from TV.

The stage was set, and as the announcement came, looking dashing in a designer suit, Vikkas Manaktala walked up to receive the award for the Best Actor in a Negative Role at the Zee Gold Awards that happened recently. His vicious character Veer in Life OK’s Ghulaam is devoid of emotions and morals. Treating women as dirt, Veer, a strong and powerful wrestler, doesn’t even flinch as he sets to kill people who do not favour him. Having a stark personality on real life, Vikkas is a charming young man, who can floor you with his intelligent and lively conversation.

As indianexpress.com spoke to him, the actor shared, “When this character was offered to me, I did not take it up as ‘negative’ lead but one that is strong and has an immense scope of performance. As an actor, it is a satisfying experience as I am getting to push the envelope. I relate Veer’s character to a lion, who is strong and powerful and will hunt down his foes. To make it look more convincing I have worked really hard, from building a physique to growing my hair, piercing my ears and learning wrestling and horse riding. Also, I must add that the way Veer’s character has evolved, it’s all thanks to the phenomenon efforts that the creatives and writers put in. They deserve all the applaud.”

When we asked him about how important awards are for him, Vikkas smilingly said, “As an actor, the love of audience is the biggest reward. A number of mails and messages that I receive shows their affection and that makes me want to do better. But yes I must add that awards are extremely encouraging and bring a smile on our family’s face. Being a part of the industry for a long time, it feels great to get appreciated as an actor.”

The young man who rose to fame with Left Right Left, and then took a sabbatical from TV, only to return in 2013 as the anti-hero in Main Na Bhoolungi. Talking about how the sabbatical helped him, the actor quipped, “I was working for a few films during that time which unfortunately did not culminate the way I had wished for. But I learned a lot during this period. From honing up my skills, the break humbled me down. I realised how important the entire team is when it comes to making a project. I empathise with people more and have huge respect for all individuals.”

And lastly, stating that his wife Guunjan, who he married in 2015, is his pillar of strength, Vikkas said, “She has given me the emotional support that helped me fly off to fulfill my dreams. Her love has helped me achieve much more than I could.”

Thanking his loved ones, he averred, “Also foremost, I would like to thank my parents, Sauravbhmy sisters Simmo and Megha and Nikhil and Neil. My PR SaurabhTewari, Rahil Qaazi, Rajesh Chadha, Kewal Sir, Sumeet Ma’am for giving me Veer and guiding me to perform my best, Rakesh Jain for being the blessing that he is. Both my families -Manaktala and Walia, my loving friends and fans. I would love to dedicate this award to my God, my grandfather, who is not with us anymore.”

Gold’s Award, produced by Whiteleaf Entertainment will air soon on Zee TV.

