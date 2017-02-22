Vikkas Manaktala: Nach Baliye 8 will showcase my personal side to the audience

Vikkas Manaktala and wife Gunjun Walia are among the probable contestants on Nach Baliye 8. Vikkas Manaktala and wife Gunjun Walia are among the probable contestants on Nach Baliye 8.

Currently seen as the bad guy on Life Ok’s Ghulaam, actor Vikkas Manaktala is ready to don his dancing shoes for Nach Baliye 8 and is already in negotiations with the makers. Vikkas and his actor wife Gunjun have been approached for the celebrity dance show and the couple is counting days to go on the stage and impress the audience with their dancing skills.

Talking about his plans, Vikkas told indianexpress.com, “The negotiations are still on and we haven’t signed on the dotted line. But hoping that it will work out.” This will be the first reality show for the actor and also for Gunjun, whom he married two years ago.

Vikkas, who is till date remembered for playing Amardeep Huda on Left Right Left, is excited about showing his real self to his fans through Nach Baliye.”If it works out, which I believe it will, then the audience will get to see a different and personal me. Gunjun and I are extremely excited for Nach Baliye.”

When asked if there is a certain nervousness about appearing on Nach Baliye, considering reality shows are synonymous with controversies, Vikkas laughed it off, saying, “I don’t have much time to think about anything else but focus on preparing for it. But I guess all those feelings might surface after signing.”

The upcoming season of Nach Baliye has been making news, two months before its premiere, for the probable contestants and judges. It has been learnt that besides Terence Lewis, the judges’ panel will see either Sonakshi Sinha or Parineeti Chopra, and actor Karan Singh Grover will host the series. Confirmation on the names of the celebrity couples and judges are awaited.

