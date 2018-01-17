Vikas Gupta parties with Manveer Gurjar and Kamya Panjabi

After coming out of the Bigg Boss 11 house, here we are with an update of what Vikash Gupta is doing. After coming out of the Bigg Boss 11 house, here we are with an update of what Vikash Gupta is doing.

The latest season of hit reality show Bigg Boss is over. The three months long show saw Shilpa Shinde emerging victorious but Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta were no less than a winner. While we have served you with pictures of how Shilpa and Hina were celebrating after coming out of the Bigg Boss 11 house, here we are with an up date of what Vikash Gupta is doing.

We saw how Kamya Panjabi supported Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas throughout, and thus when he was out of the show, they met for a party. Well, the night also saw Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar in attendance. While Kamya shared a click with Vikas and wrote, “My winner 😘 @lostboyjourney #lastnight,” Manveer shared a video in which he is seen dancing with Vikas.

Along with the dance video, Manveer wrote, “अगर आप ख़ुद से जीत गये तो जग से जीत गये! और तू जीता है मेरे भाई @lostboyjourney (If you win from yourself you win for the world, you are the winner by brother.)”

See photo of Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Vikas Gupta and his friend Kamya Panjabi:

Also see the dance video of Vikas Gupta and Manveer Gurjar here:

Both Manveer and Kamya time and again showed their support for Vikas Gupta when he was in the Bigg Boss 11 house.

