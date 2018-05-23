Vikas Gupta and Parth Samthaan bury the hatchet, decide to start afresh

Vikas Gupta and Parth Samaanth were allegedly in a relationship for 3 years. Vikas Gupta and Parth Samaanth were allegedly in a relationship for 3 years.

In an industry that’s all shiny and glittery from the outside, the real world can sometimes turn murky and ugly. And it’s upon us to decide which side we want to live. After slamming each other in media, publically and personally, once sworn enemies Vikas Gupta and Parth Samthaan, have finally decided to let go of all their animosity and start afresh. And this major development happened on Tuesday night at singer Palash Muchhal’s birthday bash.

An insider from the party shared with indianexpress.com, “No doubt there was a lot of hesitance initially when Vikas and Parth came under the same roof but seems like they had already decided to give their friendship another turn. They weren’t being besties but definitely seemed comfortable around each other and even danced together with their friends. From what they have gone through, it is surprising for the world to see them together.”

Even Vikas’ cousin and Haider actor Anshuman Malhotra shared a picture from last night with Parth and Vikas sharing the frame. Anshuman stated about how he has learnt to forgive and let go of things from Vikas and also credited Palash to have made the unthinkable possible. He shared, “There is so much I have learnt from you and today you again taught me how beautifully to leave negativity behind, to forgive and be a happy human being. You are right keeping anger and negativity only pulls you down. Even if someone has done wrong doesn’t mean you do wrong back. An eye for an eye will make the whole world blind. Be a bigger person. To happy and positive times 🤘 what amazing grace both of you & you look awesome in the picture @lostboyjourney what transformation 🤘

Happy Birthday @palash_muchhal . You made the unthinkable possible . Have a supaah year ahead.

Parth and Vikas’ friendship came under the scanner early last year when the former accused the latter of molesting him. Vikas, then working as &TV’s channel head had denied all allegations. Soon, the battle turned ugly when it came to light that the two supposedly were in a relationship and their fallout had left them sewing venom against each other in public. Though Parth had denied any personal association with Vikas, Ekta Kapoor had opened up in public and confessed that the two indeed were in a relationship, which sadly ended on a sour note.

After the fallout, Parth went on to build his movie career, which is yet to fly while Vikas opted to participate in Bigg Boss 11 that changed his career overnight. Despite attaining stardom, Vikas decided to go back to his basics and his set to launch the much talked about web show Puncch Beat on ALTBalaji by end of the year. As for Parth, his web series Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 3 is currently streaming on Voot.

Well, as a parting note for this friend-turned-foe-turned-friends again, all we can say is all’s well that ends well, isn’t it?

