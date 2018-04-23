Vikas Gupta on Bigg Boss 12: Will be exciting to see who will save their relationship or play the game

Bigg Boss 12 to have contestants in jodis. Bigg Boss 12 to have contestants in jodis.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta has hinted that the upcoming season of the reality show might have jodis as contestants. Initially when the show started in 2006, personalities from different walks of life including films, television, sports, politics were locked in the house. From the last two seasons commoners are also seen on the show, but this time on season 12, contestants will get to participate with their loved ones.

Recently, Colors on its official Twitter account posted, “#BiggBoss12 is coming soon and this time we’re looking for jodis! So bring a partner along with you to the @BiggBoss house for twice the dhamaal! Auditions now open!” The announcement was also made on television during the finale of singing reality show, Rising Star season 2. Host Ravi Dubey shared the news of the auditions being open for commoners.

“I am not sure if couples are coming or not. I know that this time there will be jodis. Now jodis can be of mother-son or brother-sister. It will be exciting. When two people who know each other go on the show there is lot of fun like Priyank Sharma and I, we knew each other we felt we would play together but we were against each other. It will be exciting to see those who come will save their relationship or play the game,” Vikas told reporters here last night on the sidelines of an event.

There are rumours that Katrina might host the show with Salman Khan.

Vikas was recently bestowed with Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award. He took to Twitter and wrote,”#Gratitude 🙏 #DadasahebPhalkeAward #BreakthroughArtist after 12 years working as a creative director , writer , producer , director and #Bigboss get me in the midst of recognistion . Success is never one moment of triumph . It’s when preparation meets opportunity . Thank you.”

With inputs of PTI

