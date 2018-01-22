Vikas Gupta filed criminal case against Shilpa Shinde? Here’s what Vikas has to say

Vikas Gupta said, “I just want to keep the positivity between us and pray that god gives Shilpa a lot of happiness. I have nothing more to say.” Vikas Gupta said, “I just want to keep the positivity between us and pray that god gives Shilpa a lot of happiness. I have nothing more to say.”

Bigg Boss 11 is over but the buzz around it is yet to die down. Be it the contestants partying together or holding grudges and bitching about each other in media, they are currently the newsmakers. When the winner of the season, Shilpa Shinde, spoke about her past, it soon became headlines. Her animosity with ex-channel head of &TV Vikas Gupta is no more a secret and when she spoke about him filing a criminal case against her in the past, the statement became the talk of the town.

In her interview to Mumbai Mirror, Shilpa had mentioned, “Vikas Gupta knew that I was going to come in Bigg Boss 11 and he had kept all things ready so that I do not get in the show. They filed a criminal case against me as soon as they came to know that I was going into Bigg Boss. I am not saying that Vikas Gupta is the main culprit but the roots of all this started with him, along with the producer of the Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai. As a programming head, he could have settled a lot of things earlier too but I remember him saying that ‘Main aapko ghar pe bithaunga.”

Indianexpress.com got in touch with Vikas to know the reality about the case and Shilpa’s statement. Hearing us out, he said with a smile, “I really don’t want to believe all this and neither do I want to comment on any of these stupid things. Bigg Boss is over and it has ended with grace. Why dig up old graves now? I would only request everyone to please keep me out of this flip PR drive.”

We tried to further prod him but he maintained his stance, “I just want to keep the positivity between us and pray that god gives Shilpa a lot of happiness. I have nothing more to say.”

While Shilpa’s act during the first five weeks of Bigg Boss 11 showed her hatred towards him, they slowly warmed up to each other with time. Vikas and Shilpa might not have become the best of friends but they decided to be cordial to each other during their stint in the show. Vikas even took a promise from Shilpa during a task that she will work for his next project. In her interview with indianexpress.com post winning the show, Shilpa had mentioned about the same. “We have spoken about working in a web-series but it will be just a cameo or a small appearance. It won’t be a long association,” she had quipped. Shilpa had even shared that Salman Khan has suggested helping her out with her pending cases.

Well, seems like Bigg Boss 11 has given a chance to Shilpa to start afresh and rebuild her associations. We can only hope that Vikas and Shilpa unite to give the audience a really entertaining project.

