VIDEO: Mouni Roy’s performance on Mere Rashke Qamar will remind you of Madhuri Dixit’s Maar Dala

Television’s sultry siren Mouni Roy late Tuesday danced on the tunes of Baadshaho song “Mere Rashke Qamar.” The Naagin actor is doing it with such elegance and grace that for once we forget that originally the song has been filmed on Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz. Mouni, who will soon be making her big screen debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold, did a small performance on the chartbuster and the video went viral on social media.

Various fan pages of the actor shared the video on Instagram. After watching it once, you cannot refrain yourself from watching it over and over again for the stunning diva of the television industry who looks hot in the video. Also, you might be reminded of Madhuri Dixit in Devdas’ song “Maar Daala” as you watch Mouni acing the dance steps. A couple of months back, Mouni, with her another dance performance on Dilip Kumar’s song “Nain Lad Jai Hai” from classic hit Ganga Jamuna, charmed her Instagram followers.

Mouni’s journey to success has not been an easy one. She is the one who changed the perception about small screen actresses and revamped the image of a typical bahu of a daily soap. Though the actor had her share of highs and lows in life still she stood against all the odds and created her own space in the field of entertainment.

Her hard work and dedication also bagged her a role in Akshay Kumar starrer Gold which is produced by Ritesh Siddhwani. The film also stars Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor in pivotal roles in the film. Mouni is also counted among the favourites of Salman Khan and that is why she reportedly was a part of Bigg Boss 11 promo shoot as well.

