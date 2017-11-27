Vicky Kaushal’s Love Per Square Foot is first mainstream Indian production to premiere on Netflix

Vicky Kaushal to explore comedy with Love Per Square Foot. Vicky Kaushal to explore comedy with Love Per Square Foot.

Vicky Kaushal has an audience which loves him for doing nail-biting, thrilling and dark roles on-screen. However, the actor is now prepping up to widen his reach and fan base by foraying into a light-hearted story. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s new production company RSVP, Vicky is soon to be seen in Love Per Square Foot. The film will exclusively available on Netflix early 2018 globally. It is also the first mainstream production from India to be exclusively available to Netflix users in 190 countries simultaneously.

Love Per Square Foot is a quirky romantic comedy that chronicles a guy and girl who enter a marriage of convenience to buy a flat in Mumbai, the city of their dreams. It is a co-production with Still and Still Pictures. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film will also feature Angira Dhar (Bang Baja Baarat) for whom this will be her Bollywood debut. Critically acclaimed actors Ratna Pathak Shah, Supriya Pathak and Raghuvir Yadav feature in prominent roles in the film. Love Per Square Foot is also the feature directorial debut of film and stage personality, Anand Tiwari.

Ronnie Screwvala said, “How, where and when great stories are watched is changing every day. Our younger audiences chose their mediums. We love to disrupt and innovate in this space and this is a first of its kind for South Asia. We are thrilled to come together with Netflix and break new ground by reaching film-lovers around the world directly with Netflix.”

Talking about the project, Vicky earlier said, “It is the first time that I am doing comedy. It is a break from all the serious roles that I have done till now.”

The actor will also be seen in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. He has recently signed Karan Johar’s short film and will also share the screen space with Alia Bhatt in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd