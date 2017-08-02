Varun Dhawan’s tweet supporting Dance Plus lands him in trouble, see photo

Varun Dhawan was asked to pull down his tweet in a bid to safeguard the channel’s interest. Varun Dhawan was asked to pull down his tweet in a bid to safeguard the channel’s interest.

Varun Dhawan has found himself in a major soup. The actor, who recently became the brand ambassador of SAB TV got into trouble after he posted a tweet in support of Dance Plus 3, that airs on Star Plus. Varun, who has worked on Remo D’Souza’s movie ABCD 2, is quite close to the choreographer and has always been vocal about his fondness for Dance Plus. But, this affection did not go down well with the SAB TV team, and Varun was asked to pull down his tweet in a bid to safeguard the channel’s interest.

Recently, Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan graced Dance Plus 3 as the special guest promoting his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal. He was accompanied by director Imtiaz Ali and the two were seen having a fun time together watching the commendable dance acts. Having watched the same episode where SRK was the guest, Varun tweeted, “Dance Plus definitely has the best live dance acts on TV. Superb.”

However, his innocent act backfired and he had to pull down the tweet an hour later. Varun being the brand ambassador of SAB TV, could not be seen supporting rival channel’s show and was asked by the publicity team of that channel to take down that tweet from his handle.

A source from the production team said, “Varun is an ardent fan of the show. He keeps talking to super judge Remo about particular contestants or an episode he truly enjoyed watching. He tweeted in support of the show and out of his sheer love for Remo. But it was a clear case of clash of interests. Varun did it with honest intentions, without thinking of the consequences. But it didn’t go down well with the SAB TV team, which felt this could stir up an unwanted storm.”

The dance reality on Star Plus, in its third installment, has been getting rave reviews for the talent it has managed to scout. Remo D’Souza is the super judge while dancing stars Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh are the mentors.

