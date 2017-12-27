I am enjoying meeting my Parekh family: Vandana Pathak on chosing Khichdi 3 over Gujarati film

Vandana Pathak is all set to reprise her role of Jayshree Parekh in the upcoming season of Khichdi. Vandana Pathak is all set to reprise her role of Jayshree Parekh in the upcoming season of Khichdi.

Actor Vandana Pathak says she chose to star in Khichdi, which is making a comeback soon on television, instead of featuring in a Gujarati film. Khichdi, a cult comedy show during the early 2000s, is set to make a comeback with the original cast; Supriya Pathak, Vandana, Anang Desai and Rajeev Mehta.

“Khichdi has given me a lot of name and fame in the industry. So to say no to the show would have been like saying no to family members and I wouldn’t do that. Shooting for Khichdi has been like homecoming for me and I am already enjoying meeting my Parekh ‘parivaar’ (family),” Vandana, best known for playing Jayshree Parekh in the show, said in a statement.

Reports about the merging of upcoming season of Khichdi and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai were also doing rounds. Talking about his show, director, JD Majethia said in a statement, “Both the shows are my babies and nothing gets better than merging them together. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi both have received an immense amount of love from the audiences whenever they have been on air.”

He further said, “Getting both the shows together will certainly leave the audiences asking for more. It will be a treat for the audience to see what happens when the mad-hatters Parekhs meet the upper middle class Maya and her family, The Sarabhais. A laughter riot for sure”.

According to reports, Renuka Shahane is also set to make a cameo on the show . The comedy show will soon go on air on Star Plus.

(With IANS inputs)

