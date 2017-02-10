Valentine’s Day 2017: Nia Sharma’s teddy day pic, Shama Sikander celebration with fiance

Valentine’s week: Shama Sikander is accompanied by fiancé James Milliron while Nia Shamra is enjoying a solo teddy day. Valentine’s week: Shama Sikander is accompanied by fiancé James Milliron while Nia Shamra is enjoying a solo teddy day.

We all know that Valentine’s Day is near and Valentine’s week is already on. The occasion gives us all a reason to celebrate the festival of love with someone special. On Thursday, actor Shama Sikander just exactly that as she spent some memorable moments with her fiance James Milliron.

Last year, Shama Sikander confirmed that she got engaged to American businessman James Milliron in Dubai, UAE. With this being their first Valentine celebration together, we got to see the two celebrate Valentine’s Day with cake, roses, heart shaped balloon, kisses and cosy poses.

Shama and James were twinning in classic blue denim and white shirt. The two were seen cutting a cake and James gave her roses. Shama Sikander, who was recently seen in web-series Maya, looked very happy to be in the company of her boyfriend in the pictures.

But, today being teddy day, we just have to mention how Nia Sharma, the third ‘sexiest Asian woman’, is celebrating the day! Nia shared a picture on her Instagram where she is seen posing with a teddy bear now and as a child. She captioned the same as, “Silly as it may seem, but whatever Happy teddy dayy😑😑🤦‍♀️ Pic credit: fan ..thank uu…”

Television’s popular face Hina Khan aka Akshara of Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai too shared pictures with a splendid bouquet and wished all her fans Happy Rose Day earlier. Hina also shared pictures with beau Rocky Jaiswal as she celebrated the ongoing Valentine’s week with the love of her life.

All we can say is Happy Valentine’s week, love is in the air!

