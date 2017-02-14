Valentine’s Day 2017: How Hina Khan, Rohan Mehra, Karan Patel expressed their love

This is how Indian TV celebs celebrated Valentine’s Day. This is how Indian TV celebs celebrated Valentine’s Day.

Indian television actors are not far behind their Bollywood contemporaries when it comes to celebrating love. On this Valentine’s Day, television celebs like Hina Khan, Rohan Mehra, Rochelle Rao, Arjun Bijlani, Ridhi Dogra and many others have shared their heartfelt feelings for their loved ones on their social media account. For some, it’s ‘magical’, and for others, the feeling is ‘unconditional’.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal are in for a double celebration as it is Rocky’s birthday too. Sharing her picture with Rocky, Hina wrote on her Instagram account, “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Rochelle Rao and beau Keith Sequeira shared a list of things they love about each other while posting their lovely pictures together on Instagram. While Rochelle loves Keith’s patient and kind nature, he is totally in love with Rochelle’s naughty eyes and her heart-melting smile.

Kanchi Singh made the day special as she thanked Rohan Mehra for always being there for her. Posting an adorable picture of herself with Rohan, she wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day! Today I thank YOU for always being there! #mybetterhalf#mypartnerincrime <3.”

Divyanka Tripathi’s husband Vivek Dahiya, who are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day after marriage, too shared a video but the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor did it with a twist. Being an Ekta Kapoor fan, Vivek made a video on the theme track of Ekta popular drama, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.’ “Happy Valentines Balaji ishtyle! @ektaravikapoor,” he captioned the video.

Here is how some other TV celebs expressed their love.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd