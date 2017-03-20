Is Upen Patel angry with former girlfriend Karishma Tanna? His Twitter posts suggest that

Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna are in news again, after Upen shared a quotes and tagged Karishma in the same. Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna are in news again, after Upen shared a quotes and tagged Karishma in the same.

“The worst feeling in the world is knowing you’ve been used and lied to” – strong words, isn’t it? Now imagine this coming from actor-model Upen Patel. Definitely sounds like words resonating from a broken heart. Upen shared these words on his Twitter page, and tagged his ex-girlfriend Karishma Tanna. Upen and Karishma, who started dating during their participation in the eighth season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss, have been in news for the ups and downs in their relationship. But this particular post hints at a strong accusation levied by Upen at Karishma. Though Upen later deleted the post, it already grabbed enough eyeballs.

Upen and Karishma dated for almost two years. Later Upen confirmed their break-up in a Twitter post which read, “Me and Karishma have both agreed to part ways. Thank you for all your love.”

The very next day, Upen shared another post and said that they are not parting ways but just going through ups and downs in their relationship. “All those who love us.We R not splitting up but just getting through our ups & downs like all relationships go through. Love conquers all ❤️,” he wrote then.

But all these tweets were later deleted by the actor. And keeping up with his track record, Upen has deleted his recent post too. However, his Twitter page is full of several other quotes which might make one take note of what’s going on in Upen’s mind.

See some recent posts of Upen Patel:

Upen seems to be in deep pain and distress. But Karishma Tanna too seems to be acting on the same lines. She too shared a few quotes. Find them here:

We either make ourselves miserable, or we make ourselves happy. The amount of work is the same. -Carlos Castaneda — Karishma Tanna (@karishma_tanna) March 19, 2017

What defines us is how well we rise after falling. — Karishma Tanna (@karishma_tanna) March 14, 2017

Well, we just don’t know what these ex-lovers are up to. But their fans would surely want to see them getting back again. Here are some of their old pics:

Upen and Karishma were also seen as fellow contestants on the couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 7 where Upen proposed to Karishma and later they got engaged. The couple was also seen hosting a television show called MTV Love School, where they played the love gurus on the show.

