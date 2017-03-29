TVF molestation row: Founder-CEO Anurabh Kumar booked after a victim registers case in Mumbai

Founder of The Viral Fever, Anurabh Kumar was accused of molestation by one of his alleged ex-employees. Founder of The Viral Fever, Anurabh Kumar was accused of molestation by one of his alleged ex-employees.

The Viral Fever (TVF) Founder-CEO Arunabh Kumar has been booked for molestation after a complaint was filed by a victim. ANI tweeted the same. This development comes after the police had hinted of shutting down the case this week due to no FIR and evidence against Anurabh. The TVF founder was accused of molestation by by a women, under the pseudonym ‘Indian Fowler’ and claiming to be a former employee of web entertainment channel The Viral Fever, on March 13. This was followed by many women also sharing their stories of alleged exploitation at the TVF.

TVF CEO Arunabh Kumar booked for molestation on complaint of a victim in Mumbai (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/6Qhh4d0Iu7 — ANI (@ANI_news) March 29, 2017

On the complaint of a victim a case of molestation registered against TVF CEO Arunabh Kumar-@MumbaiPolice.@IndianExpress — Rashmi Rajput (@RashmiRajput123) March 29, 2017

Earlier, criminal lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee had quashed all reports around the molestation case being shut due to no evidence. Rizwan, who was handling the case up and close, had said that he has filed a criminal complaint against the sub-inspector and the DCP for not looking into the matter and not investigating the case properly.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Rizwan said, “As per Section 166 A(c) of Criminal law (Amendment) Act, 2013, police cannot do inquiry but has to investigate all complaints falling under 354 of the Indian Penal Code, by duly registering an FIR. The police have failed to do their basic duty therefore there is no question of closing the case. I have therefore made a criminal complaint to the metropolitan magistrate to prosecute the sub-inspector and the DCP as they have blatantly failed to investigate. My hearing is fixed on 11th April 2017.”

“Three women have spoken to me regarding the case but as they are not confident about the system, they are not coming forward to register a complaint. Also, they feel the accused is very influential, so they are scared. Even the State Commission or Women has failed to respond. I will write another application to the National Commission of Women (India) and do whatever it takes to deliver justice to the the victims,” he added.

On March 16, Rizwan Siddiquee filed a complaint against Arunabh Kumar, who was accused of molestation by a few members who called themselves ex-employees of the organisation. Three days ago Rizwan even wrote a Facebook post, asking the women to come forward, assuring them of proper legal assistance, while keeping their identity under cover.

The matter which came up on March 13, when a woman, under the pseudonym ‘Indian Fowler’ and claiming to be a former employee of web entertainment channel The Viral Fever, accused Arunabh Kumar of molesting her. This was followed by many women also sharing their stories of alleged exploitation at the TVF. However, despite all this, no FIRs were filed. Hence, the police has now called to shut the case by the end of this week.

As per Mid-Day reports, victims have said that the cops haven’t even reached out to them despite the case creating social media rage. The matter grew worse when Arunabh told a leading daily that complimenting a beautiful woman is not a crime, which was questioned by many Bollywood celebrities including ace directors Mahesh Bhatt, Swara Bhaskar, twinkle Khanna and many others.

