TV won’t spare you if you make a mistake, feels Neha Dhupia

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia says TV as a medium has such a huge reach that one has to be careful what one associates with on the small screen. The Singh Is Kinng actress says she has been offered a few TV series in the past but things did not materialise. “Fiction is something that I haven’t looked at but if there’s an interesting fiction series, I will definitely look into it. A few of them have come to me but nothing really materialised either at my end or content-wise,” Neha told PTI.

“You have to be very careful what you associate yourself with on TV because I feel today it has much larger reach than movies, and it’s not going to spare you if you make a mistake,” she said. The 36-year-old actress says she is in talks “with a couple of TV productions – both fiction and non-fiction,” but will not do it while she is shooting for her latest TV show MTV Roadies. Though she is a little wary of signing any show on TV, but Roadies is special for Neha.

“It’s my top priority when it comes to work because one thing is, you work because it’s a good job for you and your profile; the second thing is you work because it pays your bills, but the most important thing is you work because you love it,” she said. “And then, doing what you love, with people who you love just makes it a phenomenal combination, and for me, that’s what ‘Roadies’ is,” she further said.

Apart from Neha, the 14th season of the show, titled “Roadies Rising”, would feature cricketer Harbhajan Singh, actor Karan Kundra, Rannvijay Singh and Prince Narula as gang leaders. The show will air on MTV soon.