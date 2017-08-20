TV stars saddened over deaths of Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania

Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania in a car accident. Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania in a car accident.

Several TV celebrities are saddened over the death of Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania in an accident. Mahakali: Anth Hi Aarambh Hai actors were killed in a car accident on Saturday. The actors were heading to Mumbai after shooting in Umergaon. Their car, reportedly, crashed into a container on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near Palghar Manor town. Along with the actors, Gagan’s assistant was also present in the car. The three are said to have died on the spot.

Naagin actor Karanvir Bohra posted a heartfelt message on Instagram along with the photo of two departed souls. “My heart goes out to the families of #gagankang & #arjitlawania This is so unfortunate I’m so perturbed by this accident. May God give enough strength to their loved ones in such sad times…” he said.

Another TV actor Debina Bonnerjee also shared a message in a tweet to Gagan Kang which went like this, “Human life is so unpredictable! Now you are a moving joyous entity and next moment you are no more.” She also said Gagan was a “boy with a heart of gold” and a “devoted person.”

Suryaputra Karn fame Saurabh Pandey said on Instagram that his “best friend” will always remain in his heart. “You were a blessed soul, with a awesome heart, a brother, funny, happy, fun going. You was one of your kind. Cannot say enough. I love you my brother. Today heaven gained another Angel. Please pray for my dear friend.” he captioned the image.

In fond memory and questions and lessons…. #rip#GaganKang .never knew I would write a rip for a friend 😭pic.twitter.com/Xv452x5zsS — debina (@imdebina) August 20, 2017

Mahakali producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary had said last night, “We are shocked and saddened by the tragic news. I don’t think we will ever come to terms with this tragedy. Our hearts go out to the families and we stand with them. Both Arjit and Gagan were good actors and extremely sincere towards their craft. May their souls rest in peace.”

