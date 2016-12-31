TV shows which finally went off air in 2016 after the longest haul: Balika Vadhu, Diya Aur Baati Hum and others

While some shows went off air after dragging for years, other had a premature death owing to TRPs. There were even some shows which sank without trace. While some shows went off air after dragging for years, other had a premature death owing to TRPs. There were even some shows which sank without trace.

2016 can be easily called the year of expiry date on Indian television, with over 15 shows breathing their last. While one would thank the usually cursed TRPs for getting the drag dramas like Balika Vadhu and Diya Aur Baati Hum off the screens, the same TRP devil should be blamed for the death of shows, which could have been a dose of freshness on the otherwise stale small screen.

This list also consists of the inconspicuous ones like Vishkanya and Kahani Humari Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki. Yes, they existed but you might be reading these names for the first time right now, which sunk without a trace.

Here’s a look at the television shows that bid us goodbye in 2016, mostly the ones, we are thankful to, for sparing us:

Balika Vadhu



This July, the show, which not only opened our eyes to Rajasthani culture in a way no other series had done before, but also taught us the suffix ‘Sa’ while addressing was a prerequisite in the state, ended its lingering run, after eight years. One of the most popular daily soaps, Balika Vadhu bid goodbye to its fans on a happy note. The show, which started off as an emotionally powerful take on child marriage, over its course of run took a lot of turns, some romantic and mostly kitchen politics. It ended after undergoing a leap that moved on from the life and struggles of Anandi to her daughter Nandini’s.

Diya Aur Baati Hum



Taking the meaning of end quite literally, the Star Plus drama went off air with the death of its lead characters Sandhya and Sooraj. In its five-year run, the show managed to stay at the top of the TRP chart, owing to its story of a young woman’s dream to become an IPS officer and how her husband and mother-in-law become her biggest support system. Besides the on screen drama, the show also grabbed eyeballs for differences between its stars Deepika Singh and Anas Rashid, which went to the extent of Deepika slapping him during an argument.

Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat



The show, which did extremely well before taking a leap, took a beating when the character of Emperor Ashok was shown grown up. In fact, its lead actor Mohit Raina even admitted that he wasn’t successful in taking over the role of Ashoka from young Siddharth Nigam, who became a household name after starring on the show, The historical drama bid goodbye within less than a year of its premiere, with the Kalinga war ending the series.

Qubool Hai



This overstretched drama finally came to an end after four years, but not before it changed from a progressive, real depiction of an Islam family to vampires flying everywhere after a 25-year-old leap. With its heroes changing from Karan Singh Grover to Karanvir Bohra, its female lead Surbhi Jyoti stuck to the show throughout, but despite being a popular name, she couldn’t bring in the audience beyond a point.

Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi

The Ekta Kapoor romance had seen it all, the love-and-hate relationship between its lead characters, multiple marriages and the necessary element in every show — a generation leap. So, it was legit that the show met its end but it took two years for the makers to pull a plug on it.

Then, there were the ones, whose end came too soon:

Pyar Ko Ho Jane Do



This Iqbal Khan-Mona Singh-starrer finite series could have been a refreshing, intense romantic tale with revenge in the backdrop but the show was pulled off within four months, much before its scheduled end. No points for guessing why– TRPs. The story was about a Pakistani spy Rizwan (Iqbal), who goes out to avenge his parents’ death but love beckons in the form of Indian girl Preet (Mona) and how fighting love and hate, they end up sacrificing their lives. The audience, however, neither warmed up to the thrill nor to Rizwan and Preet’s cross-border romance.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan

The youth show, loosely based on Korean drama Boys over Flowers, had a run over two seasons and was a huge hit with the youth. A story of college romance and friendship is nothing new but the chemistry between the show’s lead actors Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor upped its watchable quotient. Also, with multiple stories focusing on the inter-personal relationships, the show has shown scope for more seasons. In fact, there has been speculation about a probable third part of the series, with a fresh story and cast, which wouldn’t be a bad deal.<

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste



This youthful, yet mature story about childhood lovers died a premature death in mere eight months. It showed a lot of promise and the onscreen chemistry between its actors, Namik Paul and Nikita Dutta, even earned a loyal fan following. But the makers had to pull a plug on the drama after Nikita got unwell. There were also reports that the actor signed a South Indian film, forcing the makers to end the show as they didn’t want to replace her. Whatever the case may be, the show’s abrupt end angered the fans so much so that they wrote hate mails to the makers and even make the show trend on Twitter.

Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya

A cute romantic-comedy, whose promos assured a break from the heavy-duty daily soaps, wrapped up in just four months. The show was about a lazy carefree girl falling in love with a guy, who is bogged by the responsibilities of his big fat family. The relatable characters and a screenplay, unorthodox in nature, made a good initial impression on the audience but couldn’t cash on it and had to die at the hands of poor ratings.

Ultimately, there were many which didn’t matter anyway. These included Vishkanya, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Kahani Hamari Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki, Mohi, Dream Girl, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyan and Krishnadasi. Let’s see what 2017 has in store for its viewers.

