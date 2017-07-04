TV show Tenali Rama earnings will bail me out of debts: Actor Krishna Bhardwaj

Actor Krishna Bhardwaj had to go bald to play the titular role in Tenali Rama. Actor Krishna Bhardwaj had to go bald to play the titular role in Tenali Rama.

From the time the promos of SAB TV’s Tenali Rama have hit screens, there has been a constant buzz and anticipation regarding the show. The popular animated series on Cartoon Network will soon be televised as a fiction project, and playing the titular role will be actor Krishna Bhardwaj. Krishna, who has played substantial roles in shows like in Jasuben Jayantilal Ki Joint Family, Sukh By Chance, R.K. Laxman Ki Duniya, Pia Basanti Re among others, will be back after four years with this Contiloe show.

Talking to indianexpress.com, the actor shared, “I have been waiting for something good to come my way. When I received a call for Tenali Rama, I was shocked to be informed that I would have to go bald. But then I decided to give it a try, and it all fell into places. I feel there has been a divine force blessing me for I have managed to sink my teeth into the character so well. I did not do any research nor read about it but I can assure I am doing a good job, even though I do not consider myself so capable. As for the baldness, the first day, I was really upset but now I see Tenali in the mirror and not Krishna, and that takes away the blues.”

The out of sight, out of mind phenomenon also affected the actor as he opened up on how industry folks ignored his calls and messages when he reached out for work. “It’s interesting how the same people have been now calling me and appreciating the promos that are running on screens,” he shared with a smile.

Krishna also confessed that he faced a difficult time financially being out of work. “My first couple of month’s payment will bail me out of debts. It was a very hard time, but mentally and emotionally I kept myself occupied with positive thoughts and that kept me going.”

He added, “I am a loner and hardly have friends, but am a spiritual person. Playing Tenali is a life changing experience for me as I am experiencing a mood of constant happiness, naughtiness, and wit. I have fallen in love with myself more after donning this role. I have become a happier person. I could relate myself to the philosophies of Tenali, and added the needed flavour of fun and charm by connecting him to Lord Krishna. That’s how it has seamlessly gotten into me.”

Check out some photos from the sets of the new show Tenali Rama.

SAB TV has surprised many by climbing to the third spot in TV audience measurement body BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) charts, and Krishna couldn’t have been more glad. “I think we are coming with a bang. It has become an enhanced version, and very glamourous after the revamp. Although I haven’t seen its shows, the fresh content does seem really attractive. I am sure it’s going to be a great journey ahead.”

Tenali Rama will launch on 11 July, Monday-Friday, 8 pm.

