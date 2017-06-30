TV couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s vacation pictures will make you miss your gang, see photos

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are in Ibiza with Karan Wahi and Ritwik Dhanjiani. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are in Ibiza with Karan Wahi and Ritwik Dhanjiani.

Television couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are vacationing in Ibiza and the pictures the couple has been sharing on their social media profile are all painted red with love. A few days back, the Punjabi movie and television star, Sargun, was in Spain while Ravi was shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. Later she went to meet her friend in London. But her plans of being a solo traveller were crushed by the gang of three boys, Ravi Dubey, Ritwik Dhanjiani and Karan Wahi, as they joined her in Ibiza. But Sargun is not complaining as she had a gala time with her husband and friends.

Sharing a picture on her Instagram account, Sargun wrote, “This exactly what it looks like when 3 boys crash your solo trip. Well i have to give it to them that ibiza wouldnt be so much fun without you guys. Ps- wait for my next picture to chechout all tge fun .@ravidubey2312 @rithvik_d @imkaranwahi . And @ashanegi (fomo issues shall be over soon) #vacation #travel #traveldiaries #europe #spain #ibiza.” But one picture from which we cannot take our eyes off is where Ravi Dubey plants a kiss on his wife’s cheeks and she cannot help smiling shyly from ear to ear. The caption of the photo reads, “To eternity and beyond…”

Sargun and Ravi had a full filmy love story, as the duo met on the sets of 12/24 Karol Bagh where they played onscreen husband and wife. The two actors fell in love with each other there and later, went on to tie the knot in December 2013.

On the work front, Ravi has made it to the finals of TV reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Sargun won her first Filmfare lady for her Punjabi film, Love Punjab.

