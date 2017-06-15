TV bahu Rubina Dilaik turns a muse for photographer beau during vacation, see photos

Rubina Dilaik shared her beach photos on her social media account. Rubina Dilaik shared her beach photos on her social media account.

Rubina Dilaik broke stereotypes on the small screen as she played the role of a transgender in her TV show, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actor won accolades for taking up the challenging role and also won the Best Personality Award at Golden Petal Awards 2017. But Rubina who looks like a girl-next-door in a simple saree and is too timid to even talk to her onscreen husband, Harman, in the daily soap is nothing of that sort in her real life. Like other television bahus, Rubina too is breaking the internet with her hot bikini photos that she has posted on her Instagram.

A few days back Rubina was in Bali vacationing with her beau Abhinav Shukla and her pictures from the pristine beaches gave the perfect goals to the travellers. Now after coming back, Rubina has shared a few pictures from her travel diary where she is seen turning a muse for her photographer boyfriend, Abhinav. And it’s blissful to have such a poser as your partner. Also, her Instagram profile justifies her rank in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List. Rubina stood 11the in the list.

Rubina started off her acting career in Zee TV’s, Choti Bahu-Sindoor Bin Suhagan where she played a simple girl, Radhika. It was her this role which brought her fame and she emerged as the most sought-after actor on the small screen.

