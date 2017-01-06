TV actors mourn Om Puri’s death, say he is gone too soon

Om Puri suffered from a massive heart attack on Friday morning. Om Puri suffered from a massive heart attack on Friday morning.

Veteran actor Om Puri passed away on Friday morning after suffering from a massive heart attack. The entire film and television fraternity are in a state of a deep grief at the loss of one of the finest actor of the era. Born on October 18, 1950, Om Puri began his film career with a Marathi movie, Ghashiram Kotwal. The legendary actor left a mark not only in Indian cinema but also proved his excellence in Hollywood.

He acted in both mainstream and parallel cinema and was a role model for many aspiring actors. He also got recognised for his television shows like Bharat Ek Khoj, a Doordarshan series in which he played various roles and Jasoos Vijay, a TV series on spreading awareness about HIV/AIDS. In the series, Om Puri addressed the issue by visiting a rural area and talked to common people there and answered the letters of viewers. The series became the most watched during its run time. He also featured in Tamas, a series on Partition of India and Kakaji Kahin, a political satire where Om Puri essayed the lead role of Kakaji.

The television industry is saddened by the news of his sudden demise. Condolences have been flowing in from the moment the sad news broke out.

Check all the tweets from television industry mourning the death of Om Puri.

Had the privilege of working with Om Ji in four films.A supreme talent, shocked to hear about his sad demise,can’t believe it #RIP #OmPuri 🙏 — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) January 6, 2017

Om ji, You are gone too soon. Will miss our chats, your happy hearty laugh, your grounded views & most importantly your warm hugs. RIP sir. — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) January 6, 2017

Damn. This year was supposed to be happy. — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) January 6, 2017

My favourite ‘Ahujja’ is no more ,,,,, RIP Om Puri Sir pic.twitter.com/1q6yeuvFd1 — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) January 6, 2017

You were extremely talented and your brilliance shall live in our hearts always. Glad I had the privilege to meet you. #RIPOmpuri — Nikita Dutta (@nikifyinglife) January 6, 2017

ओम् शांतिः शांतिः शांतिः Om Puri sahab gone! 😢Unforgettable Aakrosh, Tamas, Ardha Satya, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron & many many more 🙏🙏 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) January 6, 2017

Rest in eternal peace Puri Saab…ईश्वर आपकी आत्मा को शान्ति प्रदान करें — Alok Nath (@aloknath) January 6, 2017

#OmPuri Sir passes away. Very saddened to hear this news. Had opportunity to work with him in #Dhol. Great actor & amazing humanbeing. RIP — PAYAL ROHATGI (@Payal_Rohatgi) January 6, 2017

The man who brought so many characters to life, #OmPuri ji you will be missed .. — Karan Tacker (@karantacker) January 6, 2017

RIP Om Puri sir…big loss…:'( — Chandan Prabhakar (@haanjichandan) January 6, 2017

Oh my god! I can’t beleive this…..omji is no more. I’m Speechless.

The industry has lost one of its best.

😢😢😢😢 — Karanvir Bohra (@RealKVB) January 6, 2017

Shocked to hear that Om Puri ji is no more…cant belive

.. had the opportunity to work with him more than once…learned a lot..

.RIP Sir.🙏 — Annup Sonii (@Anupsonicp) January 6, 2017

The industry loses a veteran actor.

Mr Om puri. One of the finest talent.

Rip. — sachin shroff (@iamsacchinshrof) January 6, 2017

