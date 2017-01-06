Latest News

TV actors mourn Om Puri’s death, say he is gone too soon

Veteran actor Om Puri worked in popular television series like Bharat Ek Khoj, Tamas and Jasoos Vijay. The actor died early on Friday morning.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 6, 2017 6:08 pm
Om Puri, Om Puri dead, Om Puri death news, Om Puri death Tv reaction, om puri tv celebs reactions, alok nath om puri death sad, renuka shahane om puri, Om Puri dead tweets, Om Puri dead sad news, Om Puri death casuse, Om Puri television shows, Om Puri news, Om Puri passes away, Om Puri films, Om Puri health, Om Puri updates, entertainment news, indian express, indian express news Om Puri suffered from a massive heart attack on Friday morning.

Veteran actor Om Puri passed away on Friday morning after suffering from a massive heart attack. The entire film and television fraternity are in a state of a deep grief at the loss of one of the finest actor of the era. Born on October 18, 1950, Om Puri began his film career with a Marathi movie, Ghashiram Kotwal. The legendary actor left a mark not only in Indian cinema but also proved his excellence in Hollywood.

Also read | Om Puri passes away after a massive heart attack, funeral at 6 pm

More from the world of Entertainment:

 

He acted in both mainstream and parallel cinema and was a role model for many aspiring actors. He also got recognised for his television shows like Bharat Ek Khoj, a Doordarshan series in which he played various roles and Jasoos Vijay, a TV series on spreading awareness about HIV/AIDS. In the series, Om Puri addressed the issue by visiting a rural area and talked to common people there and answered the letters of viewers. The series became the most watched during its run time. He also featured in Tamas, a series on Partition of India and Kakaji Kahin, a political satire where Om Puri essayed the lead role of Kakaji.

Also read | Om Puri passes away at 66: A tribute to the veteran actor

The television industry is saddened by the news of his sudden demise. Condolences have been flowing in from the moment the sad news broke out.

Check all the tweets from television industry mourning the death of Om Puri.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 06: Latest News