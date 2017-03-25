TV actors Karan Patel and Ankita Lokhande turn royal to enthral fans in Indonesia, see pics

Ankita Lokhande and Karan Patel were performing for a musical event called ‘Malam Ini’ in Jakarta hosted by AN TV. Ankita Lokhande and Karan Patel were performing for a musical event called ‘Malam Ini’ in Jakarta hosted by AN TV.

Ankita Lokhande and Karan Patel are well-known faces in the country. Both have won the hearts of audience with their stellar performances on Indian television. But, if you think that their popularity was just confined to the country, it’s time for you to look at their latest theatre performance in Indonesia. Ankita Lokhande and Karan Patel were recently a part of a theatrical show in Indonesia and left the audience enthralled even there. Indian TV stars are extremely popular in Indonesia, and dubbed Hindi shows are quite popular there. Indian soap operas like Ye Hai Mohabbatien, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Pavitra Rishta and Kumkum Bhagya are among the popular shows running on AN TV in Indonesia language.

Watch Ankita Lokhande and Karan Patel pics and videos from their show in Indonesia

Ankita and Karan were performing for a musical event called ‘Malam Ini’ in Jakarta hosted by AN TV. Ankita took to Instagram and shared a picture from the event. She captioned the picture as, ” Never thought of doing theatre before but doing it now ..super excited and nervous too no retakes only 1 take..so here I come as KEN DEDES THE QUEEN so Indonesia see you tonite.”

Post her break-up with Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande has been keeping a low profile. The actor was performing for the first time in last three years. Some videos from the show have surfaced online and it gives a glimpse of their performance at the event.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone caught giggling with Neetu Kapoor and we wonder if the reason is Ranbir Kapoor. See viral pic

Among the TV actors who performed during the show apart from Karan Patel and Ankita Lokhande, were Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni and Ruhanika Dhawan. Karan Patel who was dressed like a king was apparently playing Ken Arok while Ankita was playing princess Ken Dedes. Actors like Sriti Jha, Arjit Taneja, Shakti Arora, Shabbir Ahluwalia also attended the event.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd