TV actors Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff headed for a divorce: Reports

Marriages in tinsel town seem to have become jinxed. After Vivian Dsena-Vahbiz Dorabjee, Piyush Sahdev-Akangsha Rawat, Pankit Thakkar-Prachi Thakkar, news of another TV couple’s marriage biting the dust is here. Reportedly, Kumkum actor Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff are set to file a divorce soon. As per sources, “The couple have been staying separately for almost a year. Their four-year-old daughter Samaira stays with Juhi and will continue to do so. The couple face major compatibility issues and it seems like there is no scope of reconciliation for them now.”

Juhi and Sachin tied the knot in February 2009 after a five-month courtship. As reported by Bombay Times, “While everything was fine during the initial years of marriage, trouble started brewing over a period of time. Differences crept into their relationship, which now seem irreconcilable. Sachin was conspicuous by his absence even at the launch of Juhi’s mythological show Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s ‘Karmphal Data Shani’.”

If readers would remember, there were reports of their marriage hitting a rough patch in 2011. The couple had then dismissed the rumours and continued to go strong together. But seems like this time, the estranged couple are set to walk separate paths.

Juhi, popularly known for her hit TV show Kumkum, has also appeared in Viraasat and Devi. She is the winner of Bigg Boss 5. Sachin, on the other hand has done shows like Saat Phere, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Balika Vadhu and Tumhari Pakhi.

We tried reaching Juhi and Sachin but they remained unavailable to comment.

