TV actor Sangeita Chauhan’s husband goes missing after fight, returns after 4 days

Four days after TV actor Sangeita Chauhan’s husband Chirag Shah went missing due to a fight between the couple, he returned home in the wee hours of Monday. The police have confirmed Chirag returned to Mumbai between 2 and 3 am. “He had a fight with his wife and then he left for Shirdi. He came back today morning,” said senior police inspector Santosh Bhandare. Chirag’s brother, Chintan, had filed a missing complaint in the Bangur Nagar police station on Friday. Chirag, 39, has co-produced an upcoming Bollywood film, Dekh Indian Circus.

He and Sangeita, who is currently seen as the lead in Sooraj Barjatya’s TV production, Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman, have been married for eight years now. The actor, however, kept her marriage under wraps. It has been reported that their fight on Thursday was because Sangeita asked for separation. A source has been quoted by a daily as saying,

“Chirag and Sangeita have been having arguments ever since she told him that she wanted to end the marriage. We don’t know if Sangeita was contractually bound to hide her marriage.” After their heated argument, while Sangeita left for her Swabhiman shoot, Chirag switched off his mobile and went untraceable. Chintan, in an interview to Bombay Times, said that Sangeita was in constant touch with him and was worried about Chirag’s whereabouts.

We tried reaching out to the actor, but the actor, who is known to be a recluse, was unavailable for comment.

Sangeita made her film debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s Jhankaar Beats (2003). Since then, she starred in many South films. Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman is her television debut.

