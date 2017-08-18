TV actor Pooja Sharma delivers baby girl, husband says their life has become amazing

Popular TV actor Pooja Sharma and her director husband Pushkar Pandit announced the pregnancy news only in the last trimester with a picture on social media. Popular TV actor Pooja Sharma and her director husband Pushkar Pandit announced the pregnancy news only in the last trimester with a picture on social media.

Popular TV actor Pooja Sharma and her director husband Pushkar Pandit are the newest parents in TV town. The female actor delivered a beautiful baby girl on August 16. Talking to indianexpress.com, Pushkar said, “It’s like a dream for us till now. Both mother and daughter are doing good. Our lives have completely changed after God gifted us this beautiful child. It has become amazing.”

Pooja and Pushkar, who met on the sets of television show Tu Mera Hero, struck an instant connection. The duo got their families involved and after a close knit roka ceremony, the couple tied the knot in February 2016.

Talking further about parenthood, Pushkar said, “Our family is finally complete and it’s the best feeling. We keep looking at her even when she is sleeping for the fact that we are parents are yet to sink in. I keep teasing Pooja that the baby is like me but I know she is like her, for she is very beautiful. I am happy that she has got my eyes though. When Pooja was pregnant, everyone kept telling us that it will be a boy as the signs suggested but we both wanted a girl. She is our little princess and now everything we do will be to build a happy empire for her.”

The couple announced the pregnancy news only in the last trimester with a picture on social media. See Pooja Sharma photos here:

Pooja Sharma debuted on television with Ruk Jaana Nahin that aired on Star Plus.

