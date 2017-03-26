TV actor Parth Samthaan accused of molestation, issues statement calling claims false and baseless

Back in 2013, Parth Samthaan had accused Vikas Gupta of molestation after which many said they were in a relationship. Back in 2013, Parth Samthaan had accused Vikas Gupta of molestation after which many said they were in a relationship.

Popular Indian television actor Parth Samthaan, who became a household name with the success of the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, has been embroiled in yet another controversy. A 20-year-old model has accused Samthaan of molestation and has registered a complaint.

Earlier Parth had accused former friend and TV producer Vikas Gupta of molestation. Denying the complaint filed by the model on Saturday, Parth had said that the case was false and baseless. His statement reads as, “To start with , the case is completely false and baseless .. went to the police station today , gave my statement .. and I am out of it … and yes it was a dispute among friends .. and she complained after almost 1.5 years …at the station we also got to know from the cops that the girl Sushmita chokraborty had come with vikas Gupta to the station and hence plotted all those false accusations without any proof and filed the case ..the very next day she called me and said she realized what she had done and wanted to take the case back .. but since she filed an FIR , cops could not take the case back … today ,I gave all my call recordings and WhatsApp conversations to the cops which I had with Sushmita where it is clearly mentioned that she wants to take the case back and did all this in the heat of the moment .. and then requesting me to sort it out as soon as possible….. time and again Vikas Gupta has been trying to demean me and that everyone is aware of .. don’t need to say more as I know the audience is sensible enough of what’s happening as they have already witnessed me getting into stupid controversies before ….also given the fact that women are given special rights by law over men in such situations .. to which I completely respect .. but does not mean that they should take undue advantage of it and stoop so low in order to demean me or anyone ….thank you.”

A FIR has been filed against the actor under section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The FIR is said to be filed last month, as the incident had apparently occurred on February 20.

Parth is trying to prove himself innocent and said he is exposing Vikas Gupta’s dirty plans to demean him. Back in 2013, Parth had accused Vikas of molestation after which many said thet were in a relationship.

Things turned ugly for Parth when popular TV producer Ekta Kapoor too confirmed that Vikas and Parth were in a relationship.

In an earlier DNA report, Ekta have had revealed that Parth and Vikas were actually in a relationship and the former is lying.

