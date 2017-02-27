Turkish drama Fatmagul set for an Indian remake titled Kya Kasoor Hai Amla Ka

Turkish television series, Fatmagul, is getting remade for Indian television. Turkish television series, Fatmagul, is getting remade for Indian television.

Much-popular Turkish drama Fatmagul ended its Indian run on Zindagi channel just last month, but fans have a reason to rejoice as the intense drama is soon to get its desi adaptation. Titled Kya Kasoor Hai Amla Ka, it is being produced by 24 Frames and will air on Star Plus.

The original show was the story of a young woman Fatmagul, who finds love in the most unexpected manner. It dealt with the turbulence that becomes a constant in Fatmagul’s life after she is gang-raped. The Indian version will be set in Dharamshala and remade keeping in mind Indian sensibilities.

The show was announced today by Star Plus under its new segment, ‘Star Plus Dopahar’, which, as the name suggests, will have serials in the afternoon slot. The channel once ruled the afternoon slot with shows like Bhabhi and Kumkum. It is now looking to regain its monopoly.

Besides Kya Kasoor Hai Amla Ka, there are three other new shows, which will be part of the afternoon segment. The sequel to Diya Aur Baati Hum, titled Tu Sooraj Mai Saanjh Piya Ji will now look to entertain the audience during lunch time. Remaining two shows are – Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi, which is the story about an atheist girl, and a Balaji Telefilms serial titled Dhhai Kilo Prem. This drama, created by Sandiip Sikcand, is a love story of Deepika and Piyush. While Deepika chooses to weigh herself with the scale of confidence, Piyush chooses to weigh himself down with the insecurities of his imperfection.

Other key details of the shows like their lead cast and timings are yet to be announced.

