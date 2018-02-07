Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji actor Avinesh Rekhi: I am the only actor to have been shirtless for the longest time ever on television

Avinesh Rekhi is seen as Uma Shankar in Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji. Avinesh Rekhi is seen as Uma Shankar in Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji.

Following the saying – ‘two incomplete people making a complete relationship’, Diya Aur Baati Hum launched its sequel Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji last year. While on one side, we have the bubbly and electrifying Kanak (Rhea Sharma), on the other, there’s the righteous and disciplined Uma Shankar (Avinesh Rekhi). They might have been opposite personalities but destiny brought them together and now, with love blooming between them, the audiences are in for a treat. Recently, the couple also enjoyed a getaway in Bangkok, where they even experienced a makeover. We got Avinesh to talk about this new twist and a lot more about his character and the show.

Firstly, talking about the new transformation, Avinesh, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “I have always liked Uma’s avatar- the dhoti and kurta. I don’t think any lead on television has ever worn such attire throughout. I am definitely missing my old avatar but this change has been an organic one and will add more twists. And yes, I am finally quite comfortable doing action sequences now and my editors are also very happy now (laughs). Being all exposed in a dhoti, it only added woes for the post-production team.”

Though the character of Uma is religious and has a hint of chauvinism, he is quite loved by fans. When asked what made the role connect with the audience, the actor shared, “It was only in the beginning that he showcased an off-beat avatar. Uma is not a bad person; he is an old school guy whose thought process is quite religious. People did find him odd. In the modern world, you do not accept such ideas. But then he is a simple and loving guy, who is also very honest and truthful. That’s what the audience loves about him and aspire to have someone like him in their life.”

He further stated, “Just like Uma, I am also a simple guy. Since I always knew that his beliefs were not wrong, I got to learn a lot while playing the character. What Uma preaches is actually for the well-being of humanity and while it’s difficult to accept it, there’s no harm in learning.”

Avinesh has also been seen bare-chested in the show for quite a long time. Ask him if he was comfortable about it, and he smiled to say, “I have been told that I am the only actor to have been shirtless for the longest time ever on television. Being a fitness enthusiast, I have always been comfortable doing such sequences. I only asked my team to intimate me in advance so that I could prepare for it. I am happy that I managed to carry it off pretty well and now people have tagged me saying only I could have pulled this off.”

Unlike Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, very few sequels have worked on television. Crediting the team, the Madhubala actor shared, “Everyone wants their show to do good and we too started off with the same expectations. While our show’s plus point was that it was really different from Diya Aur Baati Hum, the best thing has been the positivity and hard work of the team. Everybody has taken their responsibilities so well. Also, there are no tantrums. Everyone is punctual and very focused. That’s how a good show is made and I am so proud to be associated with this team.”

Lastly, when asked if the change from the earlier afternoon slot helped the show gain more popularity, Avinesh said, “Time slots are a channel’s decision and I don’t really know much about it. But yes, our show was doing well in the afternoon slot but with more audience available in the evening, it might have raised the viewership.”

Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji airs 7 pm, Monday-Saturday on Star Plus.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd