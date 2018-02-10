Tu Aashiqui actor Ritvik is ‘grateful’ to Priyank Sharma

Priyank Sharma was Ritvik Arora’s dance instructor at Shiamak Davar’s institute. Priyank Sharma was Ritvik Arora’s dance instructor at Shiamak Davar’s institute.

Tu Aashiqui star Ritvik Arora says he is grateful to former Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma for teaching him how to dance.

“With music being at the heart of our show (Tu Aashiqui), dance has been an integral part of many sequences. I honed my dancing skills at Shiamak Davar’s institute and, back then, Priyank Sharma was one of the dance instructors there. I am grateful to Priyank because his dance lessons have helped me nail my moves on the show,” Ritvik said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Priyank will be seen portraying the role of a young filmmaker (Shaurya) in the show MTV Love On The Run.

“The concept of the upcoming episode is relevant in today’s day and age wherein youngsters are constantly in a fix of choosing between their love and career,” Priyank said in a statement.

“Personally, I am a strong believer in the power of love so I am completely against the view that love can have any kind of adverse effect on your career. In fact, strong support from your loved ones gives you the strength to achieve anything and everything in life,” he added.

Priyank Sharma managed to grab headlines during his stint on Bigg Boss season 11 with his controversial love life. Priyank was also quite expresive about his passion for dance. He will soon be seen in a web series titled Swiss Wale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge oppsoite Tejaswi Prakash.

