Tu Aashiqui actor Ritvik Arora’s Valentine’s Day woes

Romance is in the air as we are all set to celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14. But there’s young star Ritvik Arora, who feels a pain in his heart every time Valentine’s Day arrives. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the actor poured his heart out about his emotions towards the day.
“I was in a relationship with a girl, who I really loved. We were dating for a couple of years and like every guy, I always wanted to make Valentine’s Day special for her but could not as my mother’s birthday also falls on the same day. Since we had celebrations at home I never managed to go and spend time with her,” reminisced Ritvik.
Similar to his character of Ahaan, Ritvik is a romantic and he proved the same, when he surprised his then girlfriend in a very special way. He shared, “When I was in my 12th standard, I decided to bunk my school to spend some quality time with her, as evening would have been spent at home celebrating mom’s birthday. So I sneaked out, took her on a long drive. And while we took a halt, I asked her to open the boot, which she did. She was surprised when dozens of helium balloons came flying up towards her. I was so happy to see her excited like a kid, it was quite a romantic date.”
Though the actor has now parted ways with this special person, he still holds her memories close to his heart. “Every Valentine’s Day reminds me of her and I do miss her, now that she is not part of my life. We have moved on in our individual lives but she will always remain special to me.,” he added with a smile.
Ritvik made his television debut with Tu Aashiqui, and stars alongside Jannat Zubair. The show airs on Colors, 7 pm, and recently clocked 100 episodes.
