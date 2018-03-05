Ex-Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Tsunami Kitty held for kidnapping, torturing two men

The officials at Jnanabharathi police arrested Tsunami Kitty and his associates based on the complaint filed by a victim. The officials at Jnanabharathi police arrested Tsunami Kitty and his associates based on the complaint filed by a victim.

Actor and former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Pradeep, who is popularly known as Tsunami Kitty, has been arrested by the Bengaluru police in connection with the kidnapping and assault of two men. The actor along with his four associates have been sent to police custody, while the main accused, identified as Sunil, is still at large.

The officials at Jnanabharathi police arrested Kitty and his associates based on the complaint filed by a victim. Girish, a bartender at a restaurant in the city, was allegedly kidnapped by the gang and tortured for a day until he gave all the information they wanted from him.

Sunil suspected his wife to be having extramarital affair with one Thoushith, said media reports. His wife and her male friend used to frequent the bar and restaurant, where Girish was employed. She reportedly developed a good rapport with Girish and used to call the latter directly for table reservations.

Sunil fished out Girish’s mobile number from his wife’s call history and abducted him with the help of Kitty and others. Girish last week was held captive at a farmhouse in Horamavu and was toured, following which he gave information about Thoushith.

“According to Girish, Kitty stabbed Thoushith multiple times and put the gun to his head, threatening to shoot him. After hours of torture, they finally let Girish go, after taking his wallet, mobile phone and driving license,” reported The Hindu.

After he was freed, Girish took his friends’ help to get the medical help and later filed the complaint against his attackers. The police are yet to find the second victim, while there are no reports still on his well-being.

According to reports, the accused have confessed to the crime and have claimed they let Thoushith go.

Tsunami Kitty is a TV celebrity, who got famous after he took part in the third season of Bigg Boss Kannada. He had also won the first edition of the reality show Indian aired on a Kannada channel in 2013.

