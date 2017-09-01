True Detective season 3 greenlit, stars Moonlight actor Mahershala Ali

True Detective season will star Mahershala Ali. True Detective season will star Mahershala Ali.

Related News Mahershala Ali’s big win at the 89th Academy Awards creates controversy in Pakistan

HBO has officially confirmed that the third season of True Detective will air soon and it will feature Moonlight star Mahershala Ali. True Detective is a crime drama series which began in January 2014 with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in lead roles. The second season starred Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams. The anthology series is created by American novelist and screenwriter Nic Pizzolatto, who has written every episode of the series till now.

While the first season received overwhelmingly positive reviews, the second season’s reception was quite cold with critics noting the decline in writing and plotting. It remains to be seen how the third season of True Detective shapes up with Nic Pizzolatto making his directorial debut with this season. “I’m tremendously thrilled to be working with artists at the level of Mahershala and Jeremy. I hope the material can do justice to their talents, and we’re all very excited to tell this story,” Pizzolatto, who has an overall deal with HBO, said in a statement.

HBO programming president Casey Bloys said, “Nic has written truly remarkable scripts. With his ambitious vision and Mahershala Ali and Jeremy Saulnier aboard, we are excited to embark on the next installment of True Detective.”

Let us hope the third season improves over the flaws of the second season and matches up to the quality of the original which actually made us fall in love with the show in the first place.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd