Today’s audience is mature enough to accept actors in bold roles: Tridha Choudhury on doing intimate scenes in web-series Spotlight

Before experimenting with the dark theme of struggles of an aspiring Bollywood actor in filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s web series Spotlight, actor Tridha Choudhury was known for her role of a righteous lawyer on TV show Dahleez. While it appeared that Tridha risked her image by opting for Spotlight after the Star Plus show, she believes that the audience today demands versatility from actors rather than have them stick to a prototype.

Spotlight, directed by Suhail Tatatri, features Tridha as a small-town girl who aspires to make it big in the film industry and along her way, experiences love, heartbreak and also pays the price of stardom. In an interview to indianexpress.com, the actor said that she is happy she was offered Spotlight as it has given her a chance to show a different side of her to the fans.

“I am glad that I belong to this era of cinema where we are witnessing blurring lines between real and reel. Today, audiences have matured and you can’t fool them anymore by hiding behind two roses like in earlier times. I am passionate about acting and it was a requirement to bring the script to life. The stereotypes are breaking with time and no longer a big deal in Bollywood. I don’t know what is this fuss all about. We are here to portray characters in line with the story. I guess it’s the other way round now, viewers show proclivity to see the character play its part to the best of her ability, rather than hide behind closed doors,” Tridha said.

Spotlight, which is Tridha’s maiden web series, became popular for her chemistry with Sid Makkar, who plays her lover in the series. The duo’s intimate scenes were much talked about too.

When asked if she had any apprehension filming them, Tridha said that it wasn’t these sequences, but her character which made her job challenging.

“Essaying different characters on screen and doing justice to each role entails its own set of research and hard work. In that sense, every role played, be it shooting for intimate scenes or portrayal of a lawyer as in Dahleez, it comes with its own set of challenges. We as actors ought to breathe life into a character and do it seamlessly to connect with the audiences. I would not say it was tough doing an intimate scene, however it was challenging to play Sana in Spotlight as she is a versatile character with different shades. Sid and I share an amazing chemistry on-screen that translates perfectly well into the final product.”

Spotlight marks Vikram’s debut on the digital platform. The filmmaker is known to intimidate his actors. Tridha, who has worked for the first time with the producer, said she was initially nervous about collaborating with him but her nervousness was put to rest after she met him.

“I think it was more exciting than intimidating to work with him. Of course, one can’t avoid the initial butterflies in your stomach, that you overcome once you meet him and start working with him. Working with Vikram sir on such a brilliant script gives me a huge sense of achievement. When I heard the script of Spotlight, I instantly gave it my go-ahead given that it is a performance oriented role. I somewhere identify with the character, Sana her struggles are similar to mine who is striving hard to achieve her ambitions,” she said.

