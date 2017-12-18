Top television controversies of 2017: From Kapil Sharma-Sunil Grover fight to a ban on Pehredaar Piya Ki, here is how TV remained in news

Top television controversies of 2017: as much drama as you experience on your television screens, more of it unfolds off the screen as well. Top television controversies of 2017: as much drama as you experience on your television screens, more of it unfolds off the screen as well.

The Indian television industry is as big an industry as Bollywood. So are the controversies which emerge out of the, so-called, small screen industry. Just like the Bollywood actors and filmmakers, TV fraternity is not infallible. They too fight among themselves, they too have pending legal cases, and like Bollywood, they too face the brunt of censorship. Put in simple words, as much drama as you experience on your television screens, more of it unfolds off the screen as well.

The year 2017 was no different in terms of controversies. And topping them all was Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s mid-air spat, repercussions of which can be felt even today. Considering this and many other phases of Indian television industry in 2017, we reflect on the moments which were the most controversial and made headlines in the showbiz world.

1. Kapil Sharma-Sunil Grover fight

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover boarded a flight back to India from Australia where the duo went for a show with the entire team of The Kapil Sharma Show. But things were not the same as they landed back in India. The two popular comedians had a mid-air tiff and Kapil, reportedly, under the influence of alcohol even hurled a shoe at his once friend Sunil when he tried to stop him from abusing his friend and colleague Chandan Prabhakar. As a result, Ali Asgar, Chandan, Sugandha Mishra and Sunil Grover refused to return to the sets of the then highest rated comedy show on Indian television.

Kapil posted an apology on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Paji @WhoSunilGrover sry if I hurt u unintentionally. u knw vry well how much I luv u. M also upset. love n regards always.” But Sunil who was visibly quite upset with Kapil replied by posting this photo on his official Twitter handle.

Paji @WhoSunilGrover sry if I hurt u unintentionally.u knw vry well how much I luv u. M also upset .love n regards always:) — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 20, 2017

After a few months of the infamous fight, The Kapil Sharma Show’s TRP witnessed a downfall and eventually, it went off air citing Kapil’s deteriorating health.

2. Pehredaar Piya Ki

The makers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Pehredaar Piya Ki, a show that revolved around a 10-year-old boy who gets married to an 18-year-old girl were asked to pull it off by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. A certain section of the audience had filed a petition against the show demanding a ban. The petition sent to I&B minister Smriti Irani said, “Pehredar piya ki. A 10-year-old impressionable little kid(“piyaa”) caressing and stalking a lady who’s more than double his age and filling sindoor in her “maang” is being telecasted at prime time 8:30pm on Sony. (Family time) It is to be devoured by the entire Nation. Imagine the kind of influence it will steadily and perpetually infuse into the viewer’s mindset. We want a ban on the serial. We do not want our kids to be influenced by such TV serials. Join us in signing the petition to ban this serial (sic).” Probably this was for the first time in the history of Indian television, that a show was asked to go off air by the ministry.

3. Akshay Kumar-Mallika Dua

In an attempt to act funny and bring some humour to his show, The Great India Laughter Challenge judge Akshay Kumar passed some sexist comments on comedienne and colleague Mallika Dua. His comment triggered controversy and offended Mallika and her father, veteran journalist Vinod Dua. He vented out his anger on his Facebook account but later deleted his post from the social media platform. The deleted post read, “I am going to screw this cretin Akshay Kumar for telling his co-worker Mallika Dua that ‘Aap bell bajao, main aap ko bajata hun’ at 5:26. This is his sense of humour and language… Star Plus… Wake up.”

However, Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna turned up in his support and said how the entire situation has been taken in a bad light instead of treating humour just as it is. She said, “Words, especially humour has to be seen in its right context.”

4. Piyush Sahdev rape case

Beyhadh actor Piyush Sahdev was arrested by the Mumbai police after a model, who was reportedly in a relationship with Piyush, accused him of raping her and filed a case against him. Post which, the actor was arrested from his house. Piyush was allegedly dating the model and the two even vacationed abroad. After coming back, the actor reportedly stopped meeting the girl and avoiding her, which led to a major altercation between them. She then filed an FIR against him accusing him of rape. Piyush also made headlines for his divorce with Akangsha Rawat earlier in the year.

5. Sanjeeda Shaikh and brother charged with domestic violence

TV actor Sanjeeda Shaikh’s sister-in-law Zakerabanu Zakir Hussain Bagban filed a case against Sanjeeda and her family on grounds of domestic violence. Zakerabanu filed an FIR against Sanjeeda, Anas Abdul Rahim Sheikh and their mother Anisha Sheikh, alleging that they beat and tortured her. Sanjeeda’s lawyers reportedly filed a petition against the same with the Ahmedabad High Court, counter-alleging that Zakerabanu had a disturbed relationship with her father and that adversely affected her relationship with her husband Anas. It also further pointed out that on the day of the said incident, Zakerabanu had informed Anas that she was going to her parents’ house as she was not feeling well. As for Sanjeeda, the lawyers claimed she was busy shooting and not at home on that day.

6. Amit Tandon wife in jail

Actor Amit Tandon’s wife Ruby Tandon, who is a well-known dermatologist, was remanded in a jail in Dubai for threatening some government officials. Ruby, who has television celebrities like Mouni Roy, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Iqbal Khan, Vikram Bhatt, producer Suhana Sinha, in her clientele list was allegedly held in remand at Al Raffa jail, after some DHA (Dubai Health Authorities) complained against her. But the actor maintained that his wife has been framed and someone levied false accusation on her.

7. Mandana Karimi domestic violence case against husband



Ex Bigg Boss contestant and Iranian model Mandana Karimi who came to India to pursue her career in acting and modelling got married to Gaurav Gupta, who owns a post-production company, in January 2017. But soon in July 2017, she claimed that she was kept in the matrimonial home in Juhu “as a prisoner”, where she was not given any privacy, was insulted and not allowed to meet her friends or to have them over at the home. In her complaint, she also said that she was forced by her husband and in-laws to quit pursuing her acting career. Mandana has sought monetary relief and to be allowed to stay in the shared household.

8. Jamai Raja non-payment case



Popular Zee TV show Jamai Raja that aired successfully for three years before wrapping up in March 2017 found itself making headlines. Producer of the show Meenakshi Sagar was accused of not paying her actors Sara Afreen Khan, Mouli Ganguly and Shiny Doshi and later she was the one who slapped a notice against the actor Sara and CINTAA for defaming her. The producer also felt a big blow after CINTAA decided to stop actors from working with her as part of its non-cooperation move, till she cleared all dues.

