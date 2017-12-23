These TV shows are the most watched on Voot. These TV shows are the most watched on Voot.

Viacom18’s video on-demand platform Voot is steadily gaining in terms of popularity. This is the information age and no medium is faster than the internet that has engulfed our lives with increasing bandwidths and ever increasing download limits.

Viacom 18 is also behind Colors and other channels. And, thus popular Colors shows like Bigg Boss dominate Voot. Here are the most watched shows on Voot. Let us start from the originals.

Most watched Originals:

Untag: The show delves into the dreams, inhibitions and most importantly struggles of regular people. It is a story about losing the tags, labels, fear and most importantly the shame that comes with a tag. It highlights the philosophy of ‘you’re different, you’re better than the tag you’re given’. The series features Meiyang Chang, VJ Andy, Dipannita Sharma, Shiv Pandit, Anjali Anand and Naveen Polishetty. This light-hearted show celebrates friendship, relationships, love and the uniqueness of each of these journeys.

Yo Ke Hua Bro?: This Voot Original is set in Haryana where hormones are raging and the sex ratio is skewed. Yo Ke Hua Bro is about two desi bro’s landing themselves in a Kaand! Directed by Sarpan Verma, the show stars Aparshakti Khurana, Gaurav Pandey,Shamita Shetty and Ridhima Pandit.

Stupid Man, Smart Phone: India’s first digital survival series had introduced the audience to a format where a smartphone and a super network is the only means of survival in the remote, uninhabited and rough terrains of India’s wilderness. This show features Sumeet Vyas, Karan Kundra, Evelyn Sharma and Sahil Khattar who survived the whole adventure with just a smartphone.

Time Out: The series, starring Rahul (Tahir Raj Bhasin) and Radha (Sarah Jane Dias), introduces the audience to a side of urban marriages where the couple has to deal with issues of responsibility, reliability and readiness. Time Out is directed by Danish Aslam.

Other most watched shows:

Bigg Boss 11: Hosted by Salman Khan and officially a reality show, Bigg Boss has become a phenomenon that survives on fights, rumours and controversies of its housemates. No wonder it is EXTREMELY popular on the web as well.

Splitsvilla 10: Splitsvilla appeals to youth with its “hunt for love” theme and has been there for 10 seasons. It is currently hosted by Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha.

(With inputs from Voot)

