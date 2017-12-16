Top 5 Netflix shows that made Indian couples cheat!

These shows made couples in India cheat. These shows made couples in India cheat.

Trust and understanding are two pillars of a relationship. Even love is secondary in terms of importance. When one of those pillars wobbles, the whole thing topples. Netflix may be a godsend for TV show lovers but it also makes couples cheat. It must be said, however, the sort of cheating that happens because of the streaming site is pretty innocuous compared to the other kind. The cheating we are talking about here is when couples watch TV shows’ further episodes without their partner. Of course, it will not create a permanent rift but may lead to heated arguments!

According to a study by Netflix in 2017, 79% of Indians stream content as a way to spend time together. 46% have cheated, and 44% have been cheated on when it comes to watching shows before their significant other. 68% cheated as they had an uncontrollable desire to find out what’s next. 42% of Indians cheat when the partner has fallen asleep, which is much higher than the global average of 25%.

So here are the TV shows that made Indian couples cheat. The list is in a particular order:

Narcos: One of the most popular crime-dramas around, Narcos was the show that made couples cheat the most. Well, I cannot say I am surprised. Narcos has delivered some of the best takes on drug-trade since Breaking Bad.

House of Cards: Even though Kevin Spacey is out, House of Cards is unlikely to suffer in terms of viewership since Robin Wright’s character was favourite for many viewers already.

Stranger Things: The horror show that has been dubbed Nostalgic Things owing to its tendency to bring up 1980s and 1990s’ pop-culture references was on the third place among shows that led couples to cheat.

13 Reasons Why: One of the most depressing shows around, one cannot fathom why would couples choose to watch it alone. But there you are.

Mindhunter: David Fincher’s brilliant show based on the two FBI agents trying to get inside criminal’s minds in the early days of criminal psychology also caused people to watch ahead. Perhaps they could not stop themselves?

