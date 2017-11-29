Top 10 TV shows to binge-watch in December: Better Call Saul, Billions, Outlander and more

These TV shows should get you through December. These TV shows should get you through December.

Winter has come. What this means is it becomes harder and harder to wake up in the mornings and even harder to get out of the bed. It is for exactly this reason, winter is by far the best season to binge-watch some good quality TV shows. Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video provide some amazing options that will fulfill your entertainment needs next month. Here are 10 suggestions from us that should suit everybody’s taste in your family.

1. Better Call Saul: Allow me to commit a little sacrilege and call Better Call Saul better than Breaking Bad. As much as I like Breaking Bad, I think Better Call Saul is a better show. It is subtler, with more sophisticated thematic elements and recurring motifs that made Breaking Bad so unique. When it was announced, I was not much interested although Bob Odenkirk’s character Saul Goodman was one of my favourite characters. And I began to watch it only a month ago, and now I am about to finish the third season – it is so addictive. Better Call Saul streams on Netflix.

2. Supernatural: There is nothing like watching an atmospheric horror show in winters. There is something about cold weather that makes ghosts scarier. Supernatural is not one however, but is does have plenty of scares coupled with excellent characters (you could not ask for more developed characters than Winchester brothers) which makes it a solid TV show. The 13th season of the show currently airs on AXN every Saturday 10 pm. If you want to catch up from the beginning, you can stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

3. The Deuce: The Wire is probably the greatest television drama ever and its creator David Simon is now back with The Deuce, a show that is very different and also very similar to the cult HBO show. While The Wire explored law enforcement and drug trade from different viewpoints, The Deuce is about the birth of porn industry. And is has the same feel in that the actors in the show hardly seem like actors. Unlike The Wire, though, The Deuce has some big names like James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal, and they both do a fine job, but really it is the unknown faces that shine. Stream The Deuce on Hotstar.

4. Gotham: My favourite among the recent TV shows based on comic-book characters, Gotham is a show about the city of Batman, and is set much before he dons the Batsuit. And yet it succeeds thanks to some great acting by Ben McKenzie as the young cop James Gordon who would become the Caped Crusader’s most trusted friend and the top policeman in the city. Gotham is as grounded a superhero TV show you would expect and does away with more fantastical elements similar to what Christopher Nolan did with his The Dark Knight trilogy. Stream Gotham on Netflix.

5. Outlander: Based on the book series by Diana Gaboldon, Outlander is about a woman who gets transported to 18th century Scotland. The plot is mostly about Claire trying to fend for herself in a dangerous place and even more dangerous time. The pace can be agonisingly slow at times, but thanks to solid source-material, it does not last long.

6. Billions: This Showtime drama straddles multiple genres. It has drama, politics and romance. And it is not the mishmash one expects. It takes time to really lure you in, and gets better and better. It is said to be based on Preet Bharara, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York who was fired by the US president Donald Trump. Stream Billions on Hotstar and also watch it on AXN at 10 pm every Friday.

7. The Adventures of Tintin: The immortal character created by cartoonist Georges Remi was not as popular where I grew up, and my first encounter with the story was actually Steven Spielberg directed film. After that I’ve begun to explore more and finally found this animated series that is actually pretty amazing. And there is a lot of stuff to watch across three seasons. Whether you are a veteran Tintin fan or a newbie like me, you should enjoy it.

8. Black Sails: There are few good shows on pirates, and Black Sails sits pretty on the top. Although the first season was marred by more talking than action, Black Sails picks up from second, gets better in third, and goes out with a bang with its fourth and final season. The story is the prequel of Treasure Island, classic adventure book by Robert Louis Stevenson. Stream Black Sails on Netflix.

9. Elementary: A highly underrated show, Elementary is another take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s ace detective Sherlock Holmes. Only, Sherlock works in New York City and he assists New York Police Department instead of Scotland Yard. Oh, and did I mention, the Watson is female? Elementary is worth checking out for Sherock Holmes fans and even those who like the BBC series Sherlock starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.

10. The Mist: Nowhere near the Frank Darabont film, The Mist is nonetheless is very nice show that adapts the famous Stephen King novella of the same name. The series received mixed reviews but that is probably because reviewers compared to Darabont’s film which, I think, is not fair. It is far from perfect, The Mist is still a well-made show. Stream it on Netflix.

