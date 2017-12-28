Top 10 TV actors of 2017: Karan Patel, Shabir Ahluwalia and Nakuul Mehta find place in the list

TV actors who wowed us in 2017 TV actors who wowed us in 2017

Our TV superstars are no less than Bollywood superstars. They work hard day and night to keep their fans happy. Here we take a look at television actors who entertained us with their work in 2017.

Karan Patel

Karan Patel plays the role of Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and over the years he has won many awards for the same. Best Actor (Popular), Best Romantic Actor (Male), Best Actor in a Lead Role are the few awards in his kitty. Also, he is a fitness freak and keeps sharing his fab body pictures on social media.

Shabir Ahluwalia

Shabir Ahluwalia plays a rockstar Abhishek Mehra aka Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya. The actor won a Best Actor – Popular award recently and thus he certainly deserves to be in the list of top TV actors. He is also a family man and his fans love all his social media posts with his kids and wife.

Arjun Bijlani

At present Arjun Bijlani is playing Deep Raichand in Ishq Mein Marjawan and he is getting all the love from fans. He has been in the industry for long and there’s no stopping him. Arjun keeps sharing his dapper clicks from the sets of his show and we love them all.

Mohit Raina

It will not be wrong to call Mohit Raina Television’s Hottest Hunk. Mohit is best known for mythological show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and the actor will be soon seen with his new show 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897. The actor who boasts of a superb body never shies away from flaunting the same.

Karan Tacker

Karan Tacker is all set to appear in his first Bollywood movie Student of the Year 2. He previosuly appeared in a short role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Rithvik Dhanjani

Rithvik Dhanjani is one of the best hosts on TV. The actor has a good comic timing and this has made him popular over time.

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta is doing justice to his role as Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Dil Boley Oberoi, and the actor too is receiving all the love from fans.

Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra has entertained us with number of roles over the years. He was recently seen in Naagin 2 and India’s Best Judwaah.

Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan is currently playing Kartik Goenka in Star Plus’ daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He owns an amazing smile, which many female fans go gaga over.

Vivek Dahiya

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor is also in the list of top actors of the year. Husband of Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya also has a good number of fans. He is a good dancer too.

