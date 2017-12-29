Top 10 television actresses of 2017: Divyanka Tripathi, Jennifer Winget and Mouni Roy find place in the list

Television actresses who ruled the small screen in 2017. Television actresses who ruled the small screen in 2017.

With the year coming to an end, let’s have a look at the female actors of the small screen who managed to make it to the top this year.

Jennifer Winget – Beyhadh

Jennifer Winget took television by storm this year with her stint as Maya in the romantic thriller show Beyhadh. One of the most popular names on small screen, Jennifer has been a part of some top shows on television ever since she debuted with Kkusum in 2001.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya – Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya role as Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has made her a household name. Apart from leading one of the longest running prime time shows, Divyanka also won the 8th season of Nach Baliye with husband Vivek Dahiya.

Rubina Dilaik – Shakti – Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Rubina Dilaik, whose name features in Eastern Eye’s top 50 sexiest Asian women list, is popular for her role as Soumya in Shakti – Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Rubina portrays the role of a transgender woman on the show.

Mouni Roy – Naagin

Mouni Roy, the hottest Naagin of the small screen, is all set to make her big screen acting debut alongside Akshay Kumar in Gold. She has successfully reprised her role as Naagin in the second installment of the supernatural series this year.

Sriti Jha – Kumkum Bhagya

Nobody would ever want to get rid of Pragya-Abhi’s sweet and tangy love story as they never fail to make us laugh and cry with their romance. Sriti Jha is as crazy as her Kumkum Bhagya character Pragya in real life too and she herself accepts this in her Instagram bio that describes her as ‘Pagal Aurat’.

Shraddha Arya- Kundali Bhagya

Following the steps of Sriti Jha, Shraddha Arya is certainly working hard to cement her place in the industry. Though the show is a spin off of Kumkum Bhagya, Shraddha has given Kundali Bhagya a very new and fresh vibe.

Surbhi Chandana – Ishqbaaz

Surbhi Chandana aka Annika has flattered us not only by her chemistry with Nakuul Mehta aka Shivay Singh Oberoi but has also given us some cool slangs like Tadi, Michmichi, Raita Fail Gaya, Khidki Tod Idea, Bagad Billa and so on.

Jannat Zubair- Tu Aashiqui

Jannat Zubair has been a part of some top-notch daily soaps right from her childhood. Currently, she plays a grown-up girl in Tu Aashiqui which is rising rapidly on TRP charts.

Shivangi Joshi – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Carrying forward the legacy of Akshara (Hina Khan), Shivangi Joshi plays the role of her daughter Niara in the show. Shivangi has won the audience’s hearts with her performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Pooja Sharma – Mahakali– Anth hi Aarambh Hai

Pooja Sharma played a Goddess in shows like Mahabharata and Mahakali– Anth hi Aarambh Hai. The actor has played a major part in garnering TRPs for the mythological dramas.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd